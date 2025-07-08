Apple's entire AirPods family drops to their lowest prices ever for Prime Day — AirPods Pro 2 just $149

Earlier in the day, we tipped everyone off to some rather enticing deals on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. If you'd like to "keep it in the family" regarding your audio products, Amazon is currently running Prime Day deals on AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, the AirPods Pro 2, and the flagship AirPods Max.

All of Apple's earbuds and headphones are specifically designed to work within the iOS and macOS ecosystems, but also function as standard Bluetooth devices with non-Apple devices.

Here are the latest deals on Apple's wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones:

The entry-level AirPods 4 support Apple's Spatial Audio technology and feature the in-house H2 processing chip. The AirPods 4 are rated for 5 hours of listening time per charge, while the included USB-C charging base provides an additional 30 hours of runtime. The AirPods 4 carry a retail price of $129, but are currently $40 off, taking the price down to just $89.

The next step up on the totem pole is the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These build upon the foundation of the AirPods 4, but bring the ability to filter out background noise while supporting Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode. The AirPods 4 with ANC also support Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when it detects that you are speaking with another person. The USB-C charging case also gets an upgrade with built-in Qi wireless charging support. The AirPods 4 with ANC have a list price of $179, but are currently on sale for $119.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 AirPods 4 AirPods 4 with ANC AirPods Pro 2 AirPods Max Audio Processor Apple H2 Apple H2 Apple H2 Apple H1 Personalized Spatial Audio Yes Yes Yes Yes Active Noise Cancellation N/A Yes Yes Yes Adaptive Audio N/A Yes Yes Yes Transparency Mode N/A Yes Yes Yes Conversation Awareness N/A Yes Yes N/A Battery Life 5 hours 5 hours 6 hours 20 hours Charging Case USB-C (+30 hours) USB-C/Qi (+30 hours) USB-C/Qi (+30 hours) N/A

Next is the AirPods Pro 2, which are Apple's most advanced earbuds. Apple states that the AirPods 2 offer a 2x improvement in active noise cancellation performance over the AirPods 4 with ANC, and they feature touch controls instead of the touch sensor found on the AirPods 4 models. However, the most significant feature upgrade is that the AirPods Pro 2 can be used as hearing aids.

You'll get up to 6 hours of listening time with the AirPods Pro 2 (up from 5 hours on the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC), and the wireless charging case adds another 30 hours of endurance. The AirPods Pro 2 are available for $149, representing a $100 drop from the usual selling price.

Finally, the flagship AirPods Max are Apple's over-ear headphones. The AirPods Max have been around for quite some time, and still use Apple's older H1 chip while the rest of the AirPods family has transitioned to the H2. With that said, you still get active noise cancellation and transparency modes, but you lose out on Adaptive Audio (which is only supported with the H2 chip).

Although most people will likely use the AirPods Max over Bluetooth, they support lossless audio when connected directly to a device via USB-C. Additionally, the AirPods Max can operate for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Apple's flagship audio product is rather pricey with an MSRP of $549, but Prime Day savings drop the price to just $399 (Blue color only).

