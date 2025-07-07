Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are on sale for Prime Day — deals are on computers with the latest M4 chip

Some of Apple's best and most affordable computers are seeing discounts for Amazon Prime Day. The MacBook Air and Mac Mini, both of which are excellent machines for both enthusiasts and entry-level users, are seeing discounts both on Amazon and at other retailers.

These systems all use Apple's M4 chip, its latest ARM-based processor. These should be more than enough for many people's everyday tasks.



Here are the deals we're seeing on Apple's latest Macs:

Save $99.01 Apple Mac Mini, M4: was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On Amazon, be sure to clip the coupon in order to get the full discount.

In our tests, Apple's M4 processor has excelled in our benchmarks. On laptops like the 15-inch MacBook Air and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the chip has continued to enable all-day battery life. In the Mac Mini, M4 allows for a tiny, quiet design that is speedy and powerful.

For those who don't need Windows — or are looking to move away from it, the latest generation of Macs can provide plenty of power and longevity. All of these devices are set to receive the upcoming macOS 26 Tahoe operating system update. It's also a great time to update to the MacBook Air as one of the best college laptops.



Macs command premium price tags because of their strong build quality and brand cache. Prime Day is as good a day as any to take advantage of a deal and save where you can.

