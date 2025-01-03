The minimalistic Creative Pebble Pro stereo speakers marked down to just $49

The popular Pebble range of speakers from Creative has been around for a while and is still a popular choice for small computer desktop setups, and with good reason. They are small, stylish, and don't take up much room on your desk but still provide decent audio for the price. You can pick up an original pair of Pebbles for around $18-25; that low price is part of the appeal. The speakers on sale today, though, are the full-fat Pro-version of the Pebble with the same size and style but fully upgraded internals and power with an overall increase in sound quality.

Available at Amazon, the Creative Pebble Pro stereo speakers are reduced to $49. This is a slight discount from the MSRP price of $59. This isn't the lowest-ever price for these speakers - $44 in October 2024's Prime Day sales.

The Pebble Pro also has a higher power output of 10W RMS (20W peak), with the option to boost the power up to 30W RMS (60W peak) by connecting it to a 30W USB-PD power adapter. The original Pebble only had 4.4W RMS power, with the Pebble V2, Pebble V3, and Pebble Plus sporting 8W RMS, so as you can see, the Pebble Pro has stepped up considerably - especially with the adapter.

Creative Pebble Pro Stereo Speakers: now $49 at Amazon (was $59)

The Creative Pebble Pro 2.0 speakers come with RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. There's also a universally compatible 3.5 mm AUX-in port and headphone jack. The speakers are small and aimed at a 45° angle to project the sound to ear level. A new driver and bass reflex design enhance the audio over previous versions of the Pebble.

We had a chance to test and review the Creative Pebble Pro speakers back in June 2023 and awarded them an Editors Choice mark for their design, improved audio and bass, and optional power output. The added RGB may not be for everyone, and there is no added subwoofer or subwoofer port like the Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 stereo speakers.

