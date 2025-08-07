Back-to-school PC peripherals you didn't know you needed — hot deals on headsets, mice, keyboards, speakers, and more

Improve your dorm room with a little tech.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini
You've already got a computer — now what? Yes, your brand-new laptop does technically have a keyboard, a mouse (or, well, trackpad), and some sort of audio input/output device built in, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't bother looking at standalone peripherals. A well-built, comfortable gaming keyboard, a speedy mouse, and a dedicated set of desktop speakers will all improve your experience drastically — and they're a lot easier to pack up and move over the summer than an entire desktop PC.

Here are some of the best back-to-school deals on peripherals, whether you've got a laptop, a desktop, or something else.

Razer Basilisk V3
Razer Basilisk V3: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy

This wired, ergonomically-contoured gaming mouse features 11 programmable buttons, a dual-mode tilt wheel, and Razer's FocusPro+ optical sensor with a maximum sensitivity of 26,000 DPI, a maximum speed of 650 IPS, and up to 50 G's of force.

Cooler Master MK770: was $119 now $79 at Amazon

This candy-colored mechanical keyboard has a gasket-mount design, a hot-swappable PCB, and a compact 96-percent layout with a 10-key numpad and a customizable volume roller.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $125 at steelseries.com

Mini 60-percent wired gaming keyboard with OmniPoint 2.0 magnetic switches. Features adjustable actuation, dual action keys, and Rapid Trigger support.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60%: was $99 now $56 at HP US

A wired gaming keyboard with a compact, 60-percent layout and HyperX's tactile Aqua switches.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy

An ultra-lightweight wired headset (analog-only) with a retractable boom microphone and custom 40mm dynamic drivers.

Turtle Beach Atlas Air: was $179 now $139 at Amazon

A lightweight, comfortable wireless gaming headset with an open-back design and "floating" earcups. Features balanced, immersive sound with an open soundstage and plenty of detail.

HyperX QuadCast: was $139 now $68 at hyperx.com

An excellent condenser microphone with four polar patterns, a built-in shock mount and pop filter, and our favorite tap-to-mute feature. This may not be the newest iteration, but it's still a great buy. Be sure to use code HXFAM to get an extra 15% off the sale price, bringing it down to $68.

Drop BMR1 V2 Nearfield Monitors: was $129 now $99 at drop.com

These slim, versatile near field monitors will fit easily into any setup, whether it's a laptop in a dorm room or a dedicated gaming space.

