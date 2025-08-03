Razer's PC-compatible BlackShark V2 X Xbox gaming headset dips to $30 on Amazon — wired 3.5mm connector cans will work with a wide range of other devices

Right now is a great time to get your hands on the Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox gaming headset . This wired gaming headset usually goes for around $49 new, but right now it's available with a $20 discount. As of writing, you can pick it up for just $30 which is — according to data from Camel Camel Camel, at least — one of the lowest prices ever for this particular headset, going all the way back to when it was first launched.

Unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity yet to review the Xbox version of this headset. We did, however, get a chance to check out the regular Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset a few years back and liked our experience. It's important to note, however, that this version is design specifically with gaming in mind on the Xbox.

Save 39% Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset: was $49 now $30 at Amazon This gaming headset features 50mm triforce titanium drivers and an adjustable cardioid mic. It connects to a wide range of devices using a wired connection via a 3.5mm jack. The ear cups are cushioned to reduce noise pollution and ensure comfort.

Despite being designed specifically for the latest Xbox Series X and Series X consoles, you'll find it works just as well on other systems including the PS5, Nintendo Switch and especially PCs. It connects via the ancient but redoubtable 3.5mm audio jack.

This edition of the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset send sound waves down your ear canals propelled by 50mm Triforce titanium drivers. Audio input is handled by an adjustable cardioid mic, supported by passive noise-canceling technology to help audio quality when in use. The speakers are surrounded by noise-cancelling cushions which help isolate sound, reduce noise pollution from the room and provide a degree of comfort.

The Razer BlackShark V2 series has made its way to our list of best gaming headsets before so we're excited to see another edition from this line on sale. It should be plenty suitable for a lot of users, but if you're looking for something wireless, check out our list of the best wireless headsets to see what else is available.

