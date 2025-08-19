Crucial's T710 returns to lowest-ever price in every capacity — score one of the fastest SSD's on the market for as little as 10 cents per GB

The Crucial T710 has just got a big discount at Amazon, slashing 35% off the list price and returning it to the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.

Right now, you can score one for $429 instead of $659, around 10 cents per GB, and it's a hefty PCIe 5.0 SSD deal to boot. There are also savings to be had on the 2TB model, which is back to its lowest-ever price of $229 at Amazon, and the 1TB model, which is back down to its lowest-ever price of $154.

The Crucial T710 leaves absolutely nothing on the table when it comes to SSD performance. It features the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller for extra speed and efficiency. While we've not tested this exact drive for our own database, on paper it boasts sequential read speeds of up to 14,500 GB/s, with write speeds of 13,800GB/s.

Save 35% ($230) Crucial T710 4TB Gen5 NVMe SSD: was $659 now $429 at Amazon One of the fastest SSDs on the market right now, get 35% off, a return to this drive's lowest-ever price. We've seen this model as low as $429 at B&H and Best Buy over the last few weeks, but those deals have ended, and this is the best price we can see right now. Read more ▼

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of this deal is just how new the T710 SSD range is, as it was only unveiled in May at Computex 2025. We loved the T705, its predecessor, which was the fastest SSD on the market at the time when we tested it. Versus the T705, Crucial says it's around 28% faster for random reads and 42% faster for random writes, all while drawing significantly less power. The other big advantage is a slimmer heatsink, but those models aren't available to buy just yet.

Any of the SSDs here would make a great pick, but as you've probably noticed, the 4TB option we've highlighted is the best-value pick by some margin at just 10 cents per GB of storage. The 2TB option is just over 11 cents per GB, while the 1TB option is not quite as good a value at 15 cents per GB. Still, if you're on a budget, the cheapest one is still a worthy pick.

Any of these would make for a great SSD upgrade if you want more speed from your storage, or as the foundation of a new build. Just remember, you'll need a PCIe 5.0 motherboard to get the full experience, although they are PCIe 4.0 backward compatible.

