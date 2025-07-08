One of SteelSeries' best gaming headsets is 50% off right now — save big on the quick-swap battery tech I use every day

For the best part of two years I've used the incredible SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro as my gaming headset. While it boasts excellent connectivity and comfort, one of my favorite features is the hot-swappable batteries that you can use to keep gaming sessions going for longer. Right now at Best Buy, you can score the considerably cheaper Arctis Pro Wireless for PC and PS4 with the very same feature for more than half price, now just $139 instead of $279.

Designed for use with the PS4 and, more importantly, Windows, the Arctis boasts nearly infinite battery life thanks to the hotswap technology housed in the earcups. While you game on the SteelSeries, one battery sits in the dock charging while the other powers your headset. Once the battery dies or gets low, you can swap them in less than ten seconds, fire the other one back into the charger, and carry on with your session.

It's a truly life-changing feature that has seen me through some marathon sessions over recent years, and a feature I couldn't live without on a headset going forward.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review, we praised this model for its excellent, comfortable headband design and the swappable battery system, which we dubbed "peerless." It has crisp-hires audio, and the base station is loaded with features like settings and source controls for on-the-fly adjustments.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver Type 40mm neodymium Impedance 32 Ohms Frequency Response 10-40,000Hz Design Style Closed back Microphone Type Bidirectional electret condenser Connectivity Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 4.1 Weight 0.8 pounds (357g) Cord Length N/A Battery Life 10 hours per battery (2 batteries included) Lighting None Software None

As you can see, it boasts a massive frequency response range, and there was noticeable crispness and depth of sound during our testing. And remember, all of that praise and our 4.5-star review were in light of the $279 MSRP. Now you can score one for half the price, it's an absolute no-brainer.

