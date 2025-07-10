Lenovo Legion Go on sale for $499 — get into handheld gaming for 30% off with $200 savings

The Lenovo Legion Go isn’t exactly a new handheld console, but it can still hold its own with its Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. This gaming device was priced at $699.99 for these specs, but is now available for just $499.99 on Amazon right now — this slashes 30% off its MSRP and gives you $200 in savings. Although it’s not marked as a Prime Day 2025 item, this is still one of the best prices we’ve seen for the Legion Go, with its all-time low record beating the current price by just $17. Because of this discount, the original Lenovo Legion is now cheaper than the less powerful Legion Go S, armed with an AMD Z2 Go chip, which is around $90 more expensive now at its current $589.99 sale price on Amazon.

The biggest advantage the Lenovo Legion Go has over its competitors (primarily the Asus Ally ROG X) is that it has a larger 8.8-inch screen display, making it an ideal alternative for those who prioritize immersion over portability. Aside from that, it comes with two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge the device and connect to an external display simultaneously. Its detachable controllers (one of which converts into a mouse for FPS gaming) mean that you don’t need to bring an additional controller with you for large-screen gaming, making it the perfect device if you like playing your favorite titles on your hotel room TV after a long day sightseeing.

If you want more graphics performance, both USB-C ports are USB4 and are compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4 enclosures. You can also get the Lenovo Legion Go bundled with a USB-C hub if you want to turn it into a gaming PC or workstation when you’re at home.

Although not the latest and greatest in gaming handhelds, the Lenovo Legion Go is a pretty compelling offer for just $499. It can be a bit more affordable, but the last time it hit its all-time low price was months ago — around December last year. So, if you’re not willing to wait for the holiday season to get your hands on a decent gaming console, now is the time to get the Legion Go.

