Only $114 for the 2TB Platinum P41 from SK hynix in this Newegg low-price deal — one of our favorite PCIe Gen 4 drives

We test a lot of SSDs at Tom's Hardware, and through our thorough testing, the Platinum P41 from SK hynix blew us away. Although the PCIe Gen 4 drive came out a few years ago, SK hynix's P41 Platinum raised the bar not just for us but for the industry. In our tests, the 2TB capacity of the drive handily beat high-end competitors such as the WD Black SN850, Samsung 980 PRO, and Kingston KC3000, to become the fastest consumer drive of a couple of years ago. Now you can pick up the 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 for $114 at Newegg when you use code EPEUA626 at checkout.

It's been surpassed since then, and is no longer the fastest kid on the block, but at this deal price, it's still a very fast and competent drive for the majority of computer systems. These drives are rated for 7,000 MBps sequential reads and 6,500 MBps sequential writes with up to 1.4 million random read IOPS or 1.3 million random write IOPS.

Back when we originally reviewed the SK hynix P41 Platinum, we saw that the drive reached a new high in 3DMark's SSD test, which measures gaming storage performance. Its mark of 4,643 was 8 percent better than the nearest competitor, Kingston's KC3000. These sorts of results allowed the P41 to top our list of the best SSDs a couple of years ago, but they are still strong today.

SK hynix's drive fares so well because it pairs the company's Aries controller with 176-layer TLC flash. The Aries controller allows for up to 33 percent faster bus speeds and double the number of channels on the company's prior-gen Cepheus controller. The drive also features a speedy LPDDR4 cache.

Fast and durable, the SK hynix Platinum P41 will last the duration, with the 2TB capacity model sporting a respectable 1200 TBW (Terabytes Written). Meaning you'll probably replace this drive for a more modern one before it experiences any degradation in performance.

