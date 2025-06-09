Crucial's 2TB T500, one of the fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available at 7400MB/s, is now only $132

Max out your PCIe Gen 4 bandwidth with this fantastic SSD deal on a superfast Gen 4.0 M.2 SSD from Crucial. The T500 was one of the last hurrahs on Gen 4, with read and write transfer speeds that could match and even exceed the performance of popular SSD stalwarts such as Samsung's 990 Pro and Western Digital's SN850X. What makes this T500 deal so good is that it's cheaper than the previously mentioned competition and also comes with an attached heatsink.

You can find this deal on the Crucial T500 2TB SSD + Heatsink at Amazon for just $132. On checking the Camelizer (Amazon's price-checking tool extension), we can note that this is one of the best prices we've seen for this SSD since late 2023, when the drive was released.

If you'd like more information on this SSD, then take a look at our review of the Crucial T500. We put the drive through our suite of benchmarking tests to see how it performs in comparison to the competition. We awarded the T500 an impressive 4 stars for its excellent all-around performance, software, and encryption support, but were disappointed at the original launch MSRP price of the drive.

Crucial T500 2TB M.2 SSD + Heatsink: now $132 at Amazon (was $209)

The Crucial T500 is one of the more recent Gen4 SSDs, making the most of its Gen4 bandwidth. With sequential read/write speeds of 7400/7000 Mbps, the T500 is no slouch and is more than enough for top gaming performance in both PC and PlayStation 5.

The Crucial T500 uses the Phison E25 controller and features 232-layer Micron TLC memory. The popular 2280 M.2 form factor is highly compatible with the majority of motherboards that support an M.2 slot, and thanks to the thin single-sided design, this SSD is also a great fit for devices where space is a premium commodity, such as laptops or the PlayStation 5 console.