Act fast and grab a Nintendo Switch 2 from Walmart or Best Buy before they are gone

They've been as rare as Unicorns since launching, due to the massive demand for Nintendo's latest handheld gaming console. The Switch 2 has proven to be the must-have gaming item to own this year, with pre-orders and any stock evaporating in seconds from shelves and warehouses once the product went live. Although there have been regular restocks of the Switch 2, demand for the game console has remained high, and if you haven't stayed vigilant, the stock disappeared before you could even add it to the shopping cart.

Currently, there is limited stock available at both Best Buy and Walmart. You will have to check individual stores online for in-store pickup availability and if you are in the right area for available shipping. The consoles on offer are for both the standalone Switch 2 and the Switch 2 bundle, which is the console, plus a digital code for Mario Kart World game. These are both available at MSRP, with the standalone console retailing for $449 and the bundle retailing for $499.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch screen and measures 13.9 mm thick. Its display has a 1080p resolution, up from the original Switch's 720p. When combined with the dock, the Switch 2 has the potential to play compatible games up to 4K. Without the dock, the Switch 2's LCD screen can go up to 120 frames per second and have HDR, depending on the software.

Standalone Console Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy The Switch 2 console is available at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.



Act fast, as these Nintendo Switch 2 consoles won't hang around for long. Also, be aware that these offers are all at MSRP prices, and should the prices rise above that, I would recommend waiting for the price to return to MSRP. Also, double-check that the console is being sold and shipping directly from Walmart or Best Buy and hasn't automatically switched over to a 3rd-party reseller.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.