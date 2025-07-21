Get $150 off the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Windows gaming handheld — perfect for dorm-room gaming

There's a fair bit of competition in the market for gaming handhelds at the moment. With the recent release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the bar has been set for the dominance of handhelds in the current zeitgeist. Asus' ROG Ally handheld with Z1 Extreme processor is $499 at Best Buy. The ROG Ally in this deal has the Z1 Extreme processor and sits between the ROG Ally Z1 and ROG Ally X handhelds.

Going up against Valve's Steam Deck, the MSI Claw, and Lenovo Legion Go, Asus's ROG Ally is one of the big competitors in the PC gaming handheld market. There has been recent news about Asus releasing a new Xbox version of the ROG Ally in the near future. We may see some big price reductions on this handheld when new gaming handhelds release, but currently, this is the best offer for this Windows 11 machine, matching discounted prices from other sales on this device.

The Z1 processor used in the Asus ROG Ally is great for battery life, being very efficient on power. When combined with the perfect screen settings, the Ally can last for a good while when playing your favorite games. Where the ROG Ally shines is when connected to mains power. Compared to the Steam Deck, the Ally can hit higher framerates for super smooth gameplay.

Save 23% Assu ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a lightweight Windows gaming handheld powered by AMD's powerful Z1 Extreme APU. It features the same display and 512GB of storage as the cheaper model, but offers higher gaming performance and longer battery life.

We've tested and reviewed the Asus ROG Ally. This more powerful version of the standard Z1 ROG Ally performed well, and we were suitably impressed with its weight compared to the Steam Deck, with its bright, vivid display. Also, being that the Ally runs a version of Windows 11, its compatibility with most PC games makes it a true mini-Windows gaming machine.

