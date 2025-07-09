Get a 2TB SSD for 5 cents per gigabyte during Prime Day — lowest-ever prices on models from Samsung, WD, and more

If you're serious about PC hardware, gaming, and performance, then your rig has no business rocking anything other than an M2 NVMe solid-state drive. While they might not offer the heady capacities of the humble 24TB Seagate BarraCuda and friends, they're absolutely vital if you want a drive that will boot your operating system quickly and deliver snappy performance during games.

We believe 4TB is currently the sweet spot for price and capacity right now, as evidenced by the return of the sub $200 4TB SSD. But for those on a budget, 2TB is an enticing alternative, so what's the best deal you can get? Here are all the best 2TB SSD deals right now for Amazon Prime Day and beyond. Click on the bolded blue text in the table below to see the deal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed Silicon Power UD90 $92 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s Crucial P310 $93 $0.05 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s PNY CS2241 $99 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,200 MB/s Silicon Power US75 $109 $0.05 7,500 MB/s 6,500 MB/s Samsung 990 Evo Plus $113 $0.05 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s Addlink A93 PS5 SSD $115 $0.05 7,400 MB/s 6,500 MB/s WD Blue SN5000 $118 $0.05 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $119 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $119 $0.05 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s TeamGroup MP44 $120 $0.05 7,400 MB/s 6,400 MB/s WD Black SN850X $142 $0.06 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $149 $0.07 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Kingston Fury Renegade $154 $0.07 7,300 MB/s 7,000 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $189 $0.09 14,800 MB/s 13,400 MB/s Crucial T705 $199 $0.10 14,500 MB/s 12,700 MB/s

As you can see, prices are a little more disparate when it comes to buying 2TB drives, so here are some general observations: Our league table for 2TB drives is quite different here, with the Silicon Power UD90 coming in the cheapest. However, for the sake of a dollar, you should definitely be buying the P310 given the speeds on offer. Some of the speedier 2TB drives are much more expensive. For instance, by the time you get to the PCIe 5.0 Crucial T705, you can get a 4TB P310 for the same price. The question then is speed versus capacity.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is a highlight given it's 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, the lowest-ever price we've seen on that particular model. As you can see, in some cases, getting 4TB of storage is generally cheaper if you buy two 2TB drives, provided you have the space on your motherboard.

Curious about benchmarks and speeds, here is our exhaustive SSD benchmark hierarchy for 2TB drives:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

