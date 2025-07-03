Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD drops to excellent all-time low $234 — DRAM-less drive gets blowout sale for early Prime Day

One of the best PCIe 4.0 4TB SSDs has reached an incredibly low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB is $110 off (from MSRP), bringing its price all the way down to just $234 from multiple retailers. There's a chance this deal will stick around until Prime Day, but there's no guarantee.

Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Samsung's own store are selling the 4TB version of the 990 EVO Plus for $234.99. Compared to the drive's launch day price of $344.99, Samsung's latest sale represents an impressive 47% discount.

On top of that, if you opt to purchase the 990 EVO Plus 4TB off of Newegg, you can combine the deal with Newegg's $100 gift card, which is selling for just $85, giving you an additional $15 off.

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB: now $234 at Newegg (was $327)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is the latest mainstream SSD from the Korean manufacturer, featuring speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and PCIe Gen 5x2/4x4 hybrid functionality.

Samsung's discount makes the 990 EVO Plus 4TB one of the best bargains in the 4TB M.2 space. Similar 4TB options in the same price range are less performant options (with one or two exceptions), some featuring slow QLC flash memory. The 990 EVO Plus 4TB's discount also brings the drive into parity with 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD pricing currently.

The 990 Evo Plus 4TB sports sequential read performance of up to 7,450 MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 6,900 MB/s. The 4TB variant shares the same 236-layer (V8) V-NAND TLC as its bigger brother, the 990 Pro 4TB, which also boasts 2400 TB of write endurance. (The main differentiating factor is that the 990 Pro has LPDDR4 memory, while the 990 Evo Plus is a DRAM-less drive.)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is one of our favorite SSD drives to come out of the Samsung manufacturing plant in recent years. The drive rectifies all the mistakes Samsung made with the vanilla 990 EVO, and provides excellent hardware for the price, with performance that can approach the 990 Pro in some cases. Other worthy mentions include the WD Black SN850X and SK Hynix Platinum P40, which the 990 EVO Plus can outperform in some workloads.