Newegg selling $100 gift cards for $85, with a promo code — get $15 off any PC hardware purchase

A free $15 if you're planning on spending $100 at Newegg.

Newegg is offering free money to its customers once again with a promo code for its $100 online gift card. The promo code reduces the gift card's price tag to $85, effectively giving Newegg customers $15 off any purchase. The promo code is FTTNEGC85, entered at checkout.

The gift card can be used for anything in the Newegg store — from CPUs to GPUs, PSUs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and more. Looking to build a new gaming rig? Use Newegg's $100 gift card to buy the Best CPU for gaming, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

You can also use the gift card to get a further discount on currently discounted products. Gigabyte's RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is $40 off on Newegg right now, and if you use the gift card you'll get a total of $55 (8%) off. That's a big enough discount to undercut the price of the 8GB equivalent (at MSRP).

Storage drives are another excellent choice, and regularly go on sale at steep discounts. Samsung's 990 Pro drives are prime examples, with its 4TB model on sale for as low as $299.99 (20% off). The 2TB model is also on sale for just $149.99 (25% off). Looking for something a bit faster? Team Group T-Force's PCIe 5.0 SSD is on sale for just $219.99 (26% off).

Newegg also has killer deals on a variety of other products. MSI's Thin A15 — featuring a Ryzen 9 8945HS and RTX 4060, is discounted by $240 down to just $959.99 (20% off). ASRock's Phantom PG27F15RS1A 27" 1080P 240Hz monitor is barely above $100 (a whopping 44% off). EVGA's X12 16,000 DPI gaming mouse is just shy of $10 (an eye-watering 66% off).

There are plenty of other products that can be purchased with Newegg's discounted $100 gift card. But if you are looking for other deals outside of Newegg, be sure to check out some of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • John Nemesh
    Dooes this promo stack? Can you buy $2000 worth of gift cards (and use them all at the same time!) for $1700? If so, this is massive...if you can only buy one, or only use one card at a time, this promo is basically worthless.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    A good 15% off an SSD or memory if it is limited to one. Not the worst thing.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    saw this earlier today. had the same thought to buy like 10 of them and enjoy some savings. especially with the sales coming up. could stack some sale prices and save a good bit.
    Reply