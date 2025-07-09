MSI RTX 5070 Ti limited-time deals now live on Newegg — rebates and gift cards bring prices close to MSRP

Don’t be surprised if you can’t find a graphics card at MSRP these days, especially for those with more than 8GB of VRAM. Data has shown that most GPUs still sell for so much more, even months after these cards have launched. Despite that, we’re still on the lookout for great deals, and we just spotted a couple on Newegg. You can get MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for $839.99 after rebate, and the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with a $110 gift card — you won’t exactly get a discount off the selling price, which is disappointing, but the retailer is offering rebates and promotional gift cards with every purchase. You can then use these savings towards other components, allowing you to level up your current build right during Prime Day 2025.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is a great entry into high-end gaming, allowing you to play at 1440p native or 4K with upscaling. It’s a great value at MSRP, which is quite impossible to find. However, the Newegg deal brings the prices close to MSRP, which is the next best (or only) thing you can get for modern GPUs right now. The MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is selling at $899.99 — the retailer is offering a $110 promotional gift card with every purchase, pushing the price down to $789.99 and putting it tantalizingly close to the $749 MSRP.

Another option you can get is the MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which is more suitable for compact and SFF builds. The GPU has a regular price of $929.99, but Newegg has dropped its price by $70 to $859.99. You’re also getting a $70 promotional gift card if you buy it, plus a $20 rebate card you’ll get through the mail. After all of these rebates and discounts, you’re effectively only paying $769.99 for a high-end 50-series GPU.

Save $160 MSI Inspire 3X GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: was $929 now $769 at Newegg This RTX 5070 Ti GPU gets you a $70 discount, plus a $70 promo gift card and a $20 rebate. This brings the price down to $769 once you factor in the credit, as close as possible you can get to MSRP in available RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

The RTX 5070 Ti hits about 61.2 FPS in 4K gaming raster at Ultra settings, with 1% lows going down to 49 FPS, which is still quite playable. If you have a smaller 1440p monitor, performance bumps up to 100.3 FPS average and 75 FPS 1% lows on Ultra. If you insist on ray tracing, performance dips to 48.9 FPS on average with 41 FPS 1% lows at 4K — good enough for cinematic games. If you drop down to 1440p, then you’re 88.5 FPS on average, with 66 FPS 1% lows, allowing you to enjoy smooth gaming at Ultra settings.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re still rocking an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card or something even older, now is your chance to get a decent upgrade at a relatively decent price. It offers about 20 to 30% more performance while getting a slightly lower MSRP (versus the 4070 Ti’s $799 launch price), which you can get with these rebates.

