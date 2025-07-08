We haven't seen too many great GPU deals from Amazon itself this Prime Day, but Newegg is offering a couple of compelling deals even on the latest RTX 50-series cards, as long as you're OK getting your discount in the form of one of the e-tailer's own gift cards.

First up, Newegg will give you $50 back on one of Asus' Prime GeForce RTX 5060 cards, taking it from $339.99 to an effective $289.99.

Save $50 Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB : was $340 now $290 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5060 8GB is a solid graphics card for 1080p gaming, and its Blackwell architecture gives gamers access to Nvdia's full range of DLSS 4 upscaling and framegen features. ASUS' Prime card has a nice triple-fan cooler that's rarely seen in cards around Nvidia's $300 MSRP, and this Newegg deal goes $10 lower than that.

The RTX 5060 already has modest power requirements, so Asus' triple-fan cooler should keep this card plenty cool and quiet. This is among the lowest prices we've seen on an RTX 5060 card so far.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our benchmarks of the RTX 5060 place it solidly in the middle of the 1080p pack, but to step up to the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB and its prowess at both 1080p and 1440p gaming, you need to pay at least $70 more than this Asus Prime card's discount price. If you only have a 1080p monitor and no intention to upgrade soon, that makes this RTX 5060 a good pick.

If you have a higher-resolution, higher-refresh-rate monitor and you're looking for a Blackwell upgrade, it's worth checking out MSI's Ventus 3X OC take on the GeForce RTX 5070 12GB.

Save $90 MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 12GB: was $620 now $530 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5070 offers potent baseline performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming plus support for Nvidia's DLSS 4 tech. MSI's triple-fan Ventus 3X OC version of this card should keep things cool and quiet.



Stack a $20 rebate and $70 back on a Newegg gift card, and this card comes out to $20 under Nvidia's $550 MSRP for this card, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070s we've seen so far.

The RTX 5070 brings a strong triple threat to the midrange of the GPU market: enough raster and ray-tracing performance at 1440p to natively push high-resolution monitors, plus Nvidia's superior DLSS 4 upscaling and unique multi-frame generation capability.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RTX 5070 slightly trails the Radeon RX 9070 in our testing, but it's rare to find an RX 9070 close to AMD's suggested $550 MSRP. The cheapest 9070s ring in at $600 right now, making this MSI Ventus card a good catch if you can grab MSI's rebate and don't mind spending $70 of Newegg bucks at some point in the future.

We're constantly searching for new GPU deals this Prime Day, so keep an eye on our graphics card deals hub for the latest updates.