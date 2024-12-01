Cyber Monday Computer Hardware Deals Live: Up-to-Date Savings on CPUs, SSDs, Laptops, Monitors and More

Refresh

The best typing keyboard at any price is just $69 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) How much do I love the Cooler Master MK770? It has 98 keys so I love it 98x more than most other keyboards. This compact, 96-percent keyboard has everything a typist could want. It uses Kailh Box White V2 switches, the best clicky switches you can buy, and combines them with a gasket mount to get the best key feel I've ever experienced. I've been typing on computer keyboards for more than 40 years. I'm extremely picky and, for many years, I would only use an IBM Model M keyboard because of its snappy, "buckling spring" switches. The Kailh Box White V2 switches are even better, because they have slightly less travel and are easier on your fingers, while providing plenty of tactile feedback and the perfect clicky sound. The gasket mounting that holds the switches in place is rubberized so that when you hit the keys hard -- bottoming out -- you don't feel like you're slamming your finger tips into a rock. There's a little give there. I've tried keyboards that cost more than $300, none of them feels this good. And today, the MK770 in either Gray or Macaron colors (shown above) is just $69 at Amazon. Just be sure to select the "soft click white" switches not the "linear red" switches when you buy. Cooler Master MK770: was $119, now $69 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MK770 features Kailh Box White V2 switches and gasket mounting for the best typing experience you can get. It also can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4-GHz wireless or USB-C. And it has RGB lighting and built-in volume controls. This keyboard is more than just a typist's dream. The MK770 also supports both wired and wireless connectivity. It can connect via USB-C and has three Bluetooth profiles, along with a 2.4-GHz dongle that you can stow in the bottom. So, if you have a laptop, a desktop and a Raspberry Pi, you can toggle between them with a simple key combination. The MK770 also has a volume dial. It doesn't have media keys but you can always do what I do and remap the numpad keys to be media keys. It also has RGB and the ability to set macros using its custom software (or any other software you want).

The Arc A770 16GB is the best GPU right now for 1080p gaming, and it is now at all-time low pricing (Image credit: Newegg) If you're looking for a budget gaming GPU deal, we want to keep the price close to $200, and we generally recommend against 8GB cards these days. The A770 16GB has reached an all-time low of just $229 now, probably in advance of the Arc B580 arriving in a few weeks. But the A770 provides plenty of memory and decent performance, and it's a great fit for 1080p gaming. ASRock Challenger Arc A770 16GB: now $229 at Newegg (save $50) (was $279)

The Arc A770 comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM that provides longevity as newer RAM-hungry titles are released. The chip runs at 2.15 GHz and features a 225W power draw. Arc Alchemist really seems to come into its own with 16GB of VRAM — there are a lot of games where it ends up being noticeably faster than the A750, primarily due to the added memory. It's also roughly on par with AMD's RX 6650 XT, but with twice the VRAM for the same price, and it's about 10% faster overall than Nvidia's older RTX 3060 12GB, which still costs $269. Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Intel's drivers have come a long way over the past couple of years, and you also get good AV1 encoding support. There are still occasional quirks, but showstopping bugs are very rare these days. It's probably a good idea to see what the next-gen Arc B580 has to offer, but if you don't want to wait and need an affordable card right now, the A770 fits the bill.

I just bought one of these laptops. Now it starts at $999. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I've been reviewing laptops for 17 years now and my favorite productivity laptop, over the course of many generations, is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. I bought a Carbon (6th Gen) back in 2018 and, last month, I bought a new one: a 12th Gen X1 Carbon. The old one was still going strong, but I wanted more RAM and better performance after six years. What I love about the X1 Carbon is how it makes me a better performer. The keyboard is snappy and a joy to type on with its deep travel, curved key caps and snappy feedback. The soft-touch palmrest gently cradles my wrists while i work. And I never have to even lift my hands off of the home row to move my cursor, because I can use the TrackPoint pointing stick. If you don't like the nub, there's a touchpad (but try the nub; you'll like it, honest). Now, you can get the X1 Carbon (Gen 12) base configuration, which comes with a Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1200, non-touch screen for just $999 at Lenovo.com Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 12th Gen (16GB, Ultra 5): was $1,300, now $999 at Lenovo

This configuration of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) has a Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1200 non-touch screen. That config should be fine for a lot of people, but I wanted a ton of RAM when I bought mine so I used Lenovo.com's Build Your PC feature to increase the amount of RAM in my unit to 64GB and make the CPU a Core Ultra 7 165U (required if you want the 64GB RAM option). I saved some money on my build by going with a tiny, 256GB SSD and opting for Ubuntu Linux instead of Windows. Then, after I bought the laptop, I swapped in a 2TB SSD and installed Windows 11 Pro, which I bought product key for for just $12. There's no way to upgrade the RAM after you buy an X1 Carbon so better to be stingy on the SSD and get as much RAM as you think you'll ever need. Today, you can get the same config I bought -- with 64GB, a Core Ultra 7 165U, a 1920 x 1200 non-touch display, Ubuntu Linux and a 256GB SSD for $1,611.50. If you want a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home preloaded, the price goes to $1,935. ThinkPad X1 Carbon (12th Gen) w/ Core Ultra 7 / 64GB: was $2500, now $1611.50 at Lenovo

For maximum RAM and savings, configure the laptop with 64GB of RAM, a Core Ultra 7 165U, 256GB SSD and Linux. Then upgrade the storage and OS after you buy. You can also save money by configuring your X1 Carbon with 32GB of RAM instead of 64GB. For most people, 32GB is fine. But I like to run virtual machines in windows on my computer so I need that extra memory.

This 32-inch, Dell gaming monitor is our top pick and now it's just $199 (Image credit: Dell) The Dell S3222DGM tops our list of the best gaming monitors overall, because it offers the best combination of performance, image quality and build quality. This 32-inch, curved display outputs at 165 Hz, and works with FreeSync and G-Sync adaptive sync standards. So, if you're playing a game at up to 165 fps, you won't see any tearing or ghosting. It also has a very immersive, 1800R curve and a sharp, 2560 x 1440 resolution. Sure, you could buy a 4K gaming monitor, but those cost a lot more and most people don't have graphics cards that can give you high fps and special effects at 4K. Right now, the S3222DGM is just $199 at Best Buy, which is down from its $329 regular price and matches its all-time low. Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $199 at Best Buy (was $329)

This is the lowest price ever on our favorite gaming monitor. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The Dell S3222DGM isn't just sharp and smooth, it's also colorful. Thanks to its VA panel, it delivers a contrast ratio that's a full 3,718:1 where most monitors, which have IPS panels, are closer to the 1000:1 range. The more contrast, the more colors appear to pop. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)