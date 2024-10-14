Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in exactly one year

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in exactly one year, marking a significant milestone as the operating system reaches its end-of-life (EOL). This means no more security updates, technical support, or bug fixes. Users continuing with Windows 10 after this date risk increased exposure to security vulnerabilities as the system will no longer be patched.

Notably, the latest data from StatCounter suggest that Windows 10 is still in demand with a 62.7% market share, while Windows 11 has only reached 33% adoption three years after its launch. Meanwhile, Windows 7 continues to have a loyal following, with 2.8% of users sticking with the older operating system.

What Does End of Support Mean?

Once support ends, Microsoft will stop providing security updates, which means any future vulnerabilities discovered in the Windows 10 platform will remain unpatched. This is critical because unpatched systems are highly susceptible to malware, viruses, and other cyber-attack forms. Over time, software, drivers, and even third-party peripherals will gradually stop supporting Windows 10, similar to when Windows XP and Windows 7 reached their EOL​.

Additionally, the lack of ongoing updates means system performance could degrade as new hardware and software become incompatible with Windows 10. While antivirus software can mitigate some risks, it won't be able to protect against deep system vulnerabilities at the kernel level​.

What are your alternatives?

There are a few alternatives for those still using Windows 10. The most straightforward option is to upgrade to Windows 11, a free update for Windows 10 users with compatible hardware. This option ensures continued access to security updates and new features for years. However, Windows 11 has stricter hardware requirements, so older PCs may not qualify​.

If your current device doesn't meet the requirements for Windows 11, buying a new Windows 11 PC is another option. Modern systems will support future updates and advanced features like Copilot+, which leverages AI​.

For those who wish to stay on Windows 10 longer, Microsoft will offer paid extended support for an additional three years until October 2028. This option is mainly geared toward enterprise customers, but pricing for individual users is still to be announced. Keep in mind that this support will eventually end as well​.

Switching to alternative operating systems like Linux or macOS is also viable. While Linux distributions are free and can run on most older hardware, they require a learning curve. Alternatively, switching to macOS may be costly but stable, especially if you seek long-term software support​.