Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB hits all-time low on Amazon: Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060 12GB is a Black Friday special at 18% off

If you’re looking for a budget upgrade this Black Friday, Gigabyte is now offering an Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB at an all-time low on Amazon. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G (Rev2.0) is currently less than $264—an 18% discount from its list price of $319.99. This sale price makes it even more affordable than the two-fan Gigabyte Windforce version, which is listed for $269.99.

Although the RTX 3060 is more than three years old at this point, it’s still a good budget GPU for 1080p gaming. More than that, the Gigabyte’s Gaming OC variant will allow you to get more performance out of the same card, especially with its triple-fan setup and factory overclocking. Tom’s Hardware’s own GPU benchmarks hierarchy testing shows the RTX 3060 hitting more than 100 FPS at 1080p Medium, and if you prefer Ultra settings, you could still hit a respectable 70 FPS or higher.

This GPU’s 12GB of VRAM, a 50% bump from the memory you’ll usually find on older and lower graphics cards. More than that, the RTX 3060 will let you enjoy Nvidia’s DLSS technology, allowing you to use AI and machine learning to get a few extra frames for smoother gameplay. This GPU also gives you two DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1 outputs, so you can have as many as four displays for those who are into multi-monitor setups.

If you’re tired of relying on your PC’s integrated graphics card or want to move up from an older GTX video card, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G (Rev2.0) is a great upgrade that will not break the bank. It’s also a good option if you’re building a gaming PC on a budget and must have a discrete graphics card to enjoy your favorite titles.

