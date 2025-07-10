Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB is the cheapest we've seen at $359 — just $10 shy of MSRP in the Prime Day sales

We've been keeping an eye out for the best GPU deals this Prime Day, especially for Editor's Choice winners like the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB. Discounts on this potent entry-level enthusiast card are rare, but you can get one for close to MSRP thanks to Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB, which is going for $359 at Amazon and Newegg alike.

For just $10 more than AMD's $349 MSRP right now, the Pulse card offers a compact twin-fan design and stealthy matte black looks with some red accents to spice things up. A cutout in the backplate lets those fans breathe freely. If you're not a fan of RGB LEDs, this card is definitely worth checking out.

Our tests showed that the RX 9060 XT 16GB is great for high-frame-rate gaming at 1080p or a solid 60-ish FPS at 1440p overall, even with demanding settings.

The RX 9060 XT also supports AMD's latest FSR 4 upscaler and its AI-enhanced image quality, meaning you have more freedom to tune performance to taste in the small but growing list of titles that support it. The RDNA 4 architecture boasts better AI performance and ray-tracing prowess than its predecessors, too, making the RX 9060 XT 16GB a thoroughly modern and well-rounded graphics card. There's a good reason it took home our Editor's Choice award.

If you're looking for a graphics card upgrade and don't want to break the bank, this Sapphire Pulse RX 9060 XT 16GB should be at the top of your list.

