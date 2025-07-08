Two Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB cards ring in at $269 after aggressive promos this Prime Day

If you're looking for an attainable graphics card capable of modern 1080p gaming, these are some of the best GPU deals we've seen on Prime Day. There's just one caution: both of the cards come with only 8GB of VRAM.

The Asus Dual RX 9060 XT 8GB is 11% off and comes with a $30 promotional gift card after purchase. For those who want a flashier option, ASRock's RX 9060 XT 8GB comes with a $70 promotional gift card after purchase.

We wish Newegg would offer a straight-cut deal or a rebate instead of a gift card for a future purchase, but it's better than nothing. The $70 promotional gift card for the ASRock card is particularly enticing. It's enough to pay for another component if you're building a new rig (such as memory, a case, a PSU, or a 1TB SSD).

Save $30 Asus Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB: was $299 now $269 at Newegg If you can live within 8GB of VRAM, this ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT offers great performance for 1080p gaming. It comes with a $30 Newegg gift card that you can put towards other parts of your build or a future purchase.

Save 33% ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB: was $399 now $269 at Newegg Similar to the ASUS card above, the ASRock RX 9060 XT is a great deal if you can live with 8GB of VRAM. Its triple-fan cooler and RGB LED accents make for a flashier statement than the ASUS card if that's your thing. A $70 Newegg gift card can go towards other parts of your build or a future purchase.

The RX 9060 XT is AMD's cheapest offering with its latest RDNA 4 architecture to date. The 8GB version represents one of the most affordable options for getting into PC gaming, particularly if you're looking for a latest-generation graphics card (only) capable of playing modern 1080p games.

We haven't tested the 8GB version (yet), but the 16GB version is plenty capable of running games at 1080p. The 16GB version outperforms the RTX 5060 Ti in our testing at 1080p ultra settings (rasterization only), and performs on par with it at lower quality settings.

The 8GB card will be more susceptible to potential performance issues due to its significantly lower VRAM capacity. Thankfully, both the 8GB model and the 16GB model have the same specs, except for memory capacity, so the 8GB cards should perform similarly to 16GB models when measures are taken to ensure the VRAM buffer does not overflow into system RAM.

VRAM usage can be reduced by lowering resolution and graphical settings, particularly texture quality settings and any ray tracing settings that the game may be using. Upscalers like FSR and XeSS can also reduce VRAM usage.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Considering either promotion, the RX 9060 XT 8GB becomes a decent deal if you're looking for a bargain basement card. Although it only has 8GB of VRAM, the RX 9060 XT offers RTX 5060 Ti-class performance (under certain circumstances) at RTX 5050-class pricing.

We normally would recommend upgrading to a 16GB graphics card to make life easier, but these discounted RX 9060 XT 8GB cards make for the most affordable pathway to a modern and high-performance graphics card we've seen so far, if every dollar counts. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB remains far more expensive, even in the thick of Prime Day season.

