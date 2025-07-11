One of the best AIOs for Intel CPUs is 26% off just before Prime Day ends — be quiet! Light Loop 360mm drops to $139

The monster, be quiet! Light Loop 360mm AIO liquid cooler is 26% off for Prime Day, reaching a price of just $139 for both black and white versions. This AIO is one of the most powerful liquid coolers we've tested, so make sure to get one today before Prime Day ends!

The Light Loop 360mm AIO is a premium, high-performance CPU liquid cooler sporting a 360mm radiator with three RGB illuminated 120mm fans. The pump sits just above the CPU block and is also RGB illuminated, taking advantage of a metal jet plate that allegedly increases coolant flow and a progressive IC in the pump motor that reduces pump noise.

Unlike most of its competitors, the Light Loop 360mm comes with a fill port and an extra coolant bottle to top off the interior fluid when necessary, ensuring a long lifespan. The liquid cooler supports all modern CPU sockets from Intel and AMD, including LGA 1851, 1700, AM5, and AM4 sockets.

The Light Loop 360 is one of the most powerful AIO liquid coolers we've ever tested and is ranked as one of our best AIO Coolers of 2024, outperforming all AIOs we tested by a healthy margin.



The be quiet! cooler's strengths are particularly well suited to Intel's latest CPUs, which boast significantly greater heat generation, usually over AMD's counterparts. For example, our testing revealed the Light Loop 360 was capable of keeping Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K at a relatively cool 79C while running Cinebench R23 at 253 watts.

If you want a great AIO from 2025, the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro is also a fantastic option, and is currently 34% off at Amazon, down to just $95.

Still, the be quiet! Light Loop 360mm is one of the most powerful AIOs when not considering the Liquid Freezer III Pro. It also offers some extra amenities such as a fill port and extra coolant bottle, boosting longevity, as well as an integrated aRGB-PWM-Hub, making the be quiet! cooler is a highly attractive solution for RGB-rich systems.

