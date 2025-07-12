Asus just made an RTX 5090 with 11 lbs of real gold worth $500,000 — RTX 5090 ROG Astral Gold Edition is the most expensive GPU of all time

If you thought the RTX 5090, one of the best graphics cards, was too cheap and too readily available for the average consumer, then your alternate-dimension wishes have been finally granted. As spotted by X user 孤城Hardware, Asus, who already make some of the most extravagant GPUs on the market, has just shown off an RTX 5090 covered from head to toe in pure gold—a whole 11 lbs (5 kg)of it. The opulent graphics card is officially called the RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition, and it was on display at Bilibili World 2025, now considered the most expensive GPU ever made at $500,000.

For some context, the suggested retail pricing of a standard RTX 5090 is supposed to be $2,000, but it's hard to find them under $3,000, even six months after launch. Arguably Nvidia's premier AIB partner, Asus, makes three variants of the 5090: TUF Gaming, Astral, and Astral LC (liquid-cooled), and today's golden card is based on the quad-fan, air-cooled version of the Astral, which currently goes for around $3500 on Amazon. You don't need to be a mathematician to work out how insane the jump from $3,500 to $500,000 is, but that's what you get when you combine an overpriced GPU with an ultra-valuable commodity to form some type of uber-capitalist apparatus.

ROG exhibited a gold RTX 5090 in China. It used 5kg of gold and weighed 7.2kg in total. pic.twitter.com/YIwyAYUZnpJuly 12, 2025

The gold RTX 5090 weighs a whopping 15.9 lbs (7.2 kg), 11 of which is gold. We can see that everything aside from the fans seems to be made of gold, including the heatsink. To refresh your memory, 2.2 lbs (1 kg) of gold costs roughly $100,000, so the theoretical price for this comes out to half a million dollars, but that doesn't include the base GPU itself. Maybe Asus will feel generous and throw that in as a gift alongside your gold bar; a real one weighs 27.3 lbs (12.4 kg), so this RTX 5090 gets quite close, and it happens to run games as a bonus.

The RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition follows Asus' previous stint at incorporating gold in their GPUs with the RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, which "only" had 0.01 lbs (6.5 g) of gold and cost a measly $10,000. However, that was a real GPU that Asus might sell, compared to this pure gold card, which we can only hope is up for looks. Not to mention, the Dhahab just straight-up looked a lot better with its blue gemstone accents and tastefully gilded patterns around the shroud. Half a million dollars gets you an RTX 5090 that looks like it was hydro-dipped in gold by some YouTuber in their backyard, but I guess money doesn't buy taste.

