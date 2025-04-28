Asus partners with Bethesda to make even pricier Doom Edition RTX 5080 ROG Astral video card

Because apparently high-end GPUs weren't already expensive or scarce enough, Asus has partnered with Bethesda and ID Software to create a Doom: The Dark Ages-inspired RTX 5080 ROG Astral graphics card. Asus revealed in a press release that the new card (officially known as the ROG Astral RTX 5080 Doom Edition) will be a limited edition GPU boasting a color scheme matching the game's dark theme, paired with exclusive game merchandise.

The graphics card itself is a twin of the vanilla ROG Astral RTX 5080, sporting a huge 3.8-slot form factor with four fans, three on the shroud and one located on the backplate. The Doom Edition variant swaps the Astral's normal ROG colors for a dark green and gold scheme featuring Doom graphics on the backplate and Doom-inspired logos all over the card.

One interesting addition is the design element of the fans. The central and left fans on the shroud keep their traditional black color, but the right and rear fans are green to mimic the Shield Saw, a new weapon in Doom: The Dark Ages. Similarly, the heatsink has been colored gold to align with the card's Doom aesthetic.

Asus has paired the limited-edition card with an exclusive T-shirt, mouse pad, yellow key card, and an ROG-exclusive Doom Slayer Legionary in-game skin. Optionally, buyers can also purchase the Premium Edition of the game along with the graphics card.

Spec-wise, the ROG Astral RTX 5080 Doom Edition sports an RTX 5080 GPU, with 16GB of GDDR7 memory, and a default boost clock of 2,760MHz, with an OC mode that goes up to 2,790MHz. The card is cooled with a "patented" vapor chamber heatsink, milled heatspreader, and phase-change thermal pad (instead of thermal paste).

The Doom-inspired graphics card will be sold exclusively at the Bethesda Gear Store, where, interestingly, a placeholder / joke price has it listed in search results as costing $666,666.66.



Though actual pricing and availability were not disclosed, we can expect pricing to be significantly higher than the RTX 5080's vanilla MSRP due to its limited availability (not to mention the ROG Astral is Asus's flagship variant of the RTX 5080). Availability will possibly start when Doom: The Dark Ages releases on May 14.



