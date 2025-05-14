RTX 50-series goes (almost) all-white as Asus announces new variants ahead of Computex 2025

Asus is bringing some snowy flair to its latest GPUs: the company just teased white editions across its lineup of RTX 50-series graphics cards. These include the premium ROG Astral as well as the TUF Gaming, and Prime series. These new variants will be showcased at this year’s Computex trade show, which kicks off next week.

The teaser only includes triple-fan (and quad-fan in case of the Astral) RTX 50-series graphics cards, which potentially means that Asus might not have plans to offer the same treatment for its dual-fan GPUs this year.

As of writing this article, the company’s website lists the above mentioned white GPUs across the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070. As for the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060, there are no fully white cards, but the Dual series is interesting with its dual-tone (black and white) finish.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Typically performance and thermals are front and center when you're choosing a new GPU, but aesthetics have increasingly influenced consumer buying decisions. This is more common among PC builders focused on themed or showcase builds, and white components in general have grown in popularity due to their clean and modern appeal. That said, they remain niche offerings in a market still dominated by standard black, gray, and RGB-heavy designs.

This scarcity has historically led to higher price tags for white PC components and frequent availability issues. Limited production runs, higher manufacturing costs, and perceived premium branding all drive up both MSRP and resale value.

ASUS isn’t the only OEM capitalizing on the white PC trend this year. If you’re looking for a white GPU, particularly from Nvidia’s latest RTX 50-series, nearly every major graphics card maker has something to offer. Gigabyte, for example, has white editions across its Aorus Master, Aero, and Eagle variants. MSI’s Gaming Trio and Ventus 2X models are also available in clean, all-white finishes. Zotac, on the other hand, has taken a slightly different approach, blending white and bronze in its Solid OC range — though these are currently limited to the high-end RTX 5090 and 5080 models.

