Asus's new BTF GPUs can now be used in standard systems courtesy of a detachable 1000W power connector — New 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti models have a dual personality

Asus has announced its newest GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti under the BTF 2.5 branding, aiming to compete with the best graphics cards. The lineup includes the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 BTF White Edition and the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 BTF Edition, along with their respective overclocked versions. BTF 2.5 graphics cards feature a removable GC-HPWR power connector rated for up to 1,000W.

Everyone appreciates a neat build. A few years ago, manufacturers became obsessed with concealing motherboard connectors and cables. Soon, each vendor developed its unique approach. For example, Asus has continually advanced its Back to the Future (BTF) standard. The newest version, BTF 2.5, introduces a key feature: the proprietary GC-HPWR power connector can now be removed when not in use.

Asus introduced the GC-HPWR power connector as an alternative to the 16-pin (12VHPWR) connector. The problem with the previous version was that the power connector couldn't be detached in earlier BTF revisions. This meant that when a consumer purchased into the BTF ecosystem, they had to buy a compatible Asus BTF motherboard and graphics card. With BTF 2.5, users can now remove the GC-HPWR power connector and use the graphics card on a standard motherboard, expanding their options for motherboard choice.

Asus BTF 2.5 Graphics Card Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Boost Clock (MHz) OC Mode (MHz) CUDA Cores Memory Memory Speed Memory Interface ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 BTF OC Edition 2,580 2,610 21,760 32GB GDDR7 28 Gb/s 512-bit ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 BTF Edition 2,437 2,467 21,760 32GB GDDR7 28 Gb/s 512-bit TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 BTF White OC Edition 2,588 2,610 8,960 16GB GDDR7 28 Gb/s 256-bit TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 BTF White Edition 2,452 2,482 8,960 16GB GDDR7 28 Gb/s 256-bit

So far, Asus has only released four BTF 2.5 graphics cards: two from the TUF Gaming series and two from the higher-end ROG series. The overclocked versions feature modest factory boosts, increasing clock speeds by up to 6% over the standard models. This slight increase justifies a small price premium for these variants, such as the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 BTF OC Edition and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 BTF White OC Edition.

The power requirements for Asus's BTF 2.5 graphics cards exhibit slight variations in comparison to the Founders Editions, attributable to factory overclocks. Consequently, Asus recommends a marginally higher minimum power supply capacity. The manufacturer advises consumers to utilize a 1,000W power supply unit for the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 BTF Edition and an 850W unit for the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GDDR7 BTF White Edition.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus tests have demonstrated the feasibility of powering a BTF 2.5 graphics card using both the 16-pin and GC-HPWR power connectors; however, the company advises that only one interface should be utilized. When not in use, the GC-HPWR power connector may be detached and properly stored utilizing the provided tool.

Although the GC-HPWR power connector seems like a good idea, some have questioned if it's safer than the traditional 16-pin power connector. The GC-HPWR power connector still draws power through a 16-pin power cable, but instead of connecting directly to the graphics card, the cable connects to the power connector on the back of the BTF motherboard. Only time will reveal whether Asus' GC-HPWR alternative proves more dependable than the 16-pin power connector.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus has previously announced plans to introduce its BTF graphics cards in the U.S. market, so the new BTF 2.5 models are expected to follow. Although the pricing for these models remains unknown, the inclusion of the GC-HPWR power connector suggests that the BTF 2.5 versions will likely be priced higher than the standard versions.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.