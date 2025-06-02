This RTX 50-series GPU design hides its custom L-shaped 16-pin power cable behind a magnetic shroud

Some of the best graphics cards come from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50-series (codenamed Blackwell) family. The chipmaker's partners are constantly exploring innovative strategies to differentiate their products. According to VideoCardz, AX Gaming has introduced the new X3W Max series, featuring a concealed power connector design and a custom 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable.

We have seen numerous graphics cards on the market featuring concealed power connectors, and thus, AX Gaming's latest is no exception. Like other custom Blackwell gaming graphics cards, the 16-pin power connector remains centrally located, but it's recessed in the X3W Max graphics cards, and includes a custom 16-pin power cable.

AX Gaming's 16-pin power cable runs alongside the graphics card's heatsink, hidden behind a magnetic shroud, allowing easy attachment and detachment of the 16-pin power cable. However, the renders released by AX Gaming do not indicate what is at the opposite end of the 16-pin power cable. It might be another 16-pin connector, or potentially feature three or four 8-pin PCIe power connectors, similar to Nvidia's supplied 16-pin adapters. For now, it's uncertain what lies at the end.

AX Gaming GeForce RTX 50-series X3W Max Graphics Cards

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Boost Clock (GHz) Power Consumption (W) Minimum Power Supply Capacity (W) GeForce RTX 5080 X3W Max 16GB 2,670 360 850 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3W Max 16GB 2,512 300 800 GeForce RTX 5070 X3W Max 12GB 2,572 250 750

AX Gaming has released the X3W Max versions of the GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070. Notably, the brand has omitted the GeForce RTX 5090D, but there could be a valid reason for it. The GeForce RTX 5090D, similar to the GeForce RTX 5090, is banned in China, which may explain AX Gaming's decision to exclude the Blackwell flagship. However, rumors have been brewing that Nvidia may further downgrade the GeForce RTX 5090D to make the graphics card export-compliant.

From a specifications standpoint, the X3W Max graphics cards feature minor factory overclocks, amounting to about 2-3% above Nvidia's reference specifications. Consequently, the TDP ratings for the X3W Max graphics cards remain consistent with Nvidia's guidelines.

AX Gaming suggests using larger power supplies for its X3W Max graphics card to address minor overclocks. The company recommends 800W and 750W units for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3W Max 16GB and GeForce RTX 5070 X3W Max 12GB, respectively, while the official guidance suggests 750W and 650W. The minimum power supply recommendation for the GeForce RTX 5080 X3W Max 16GB is still set at 850W.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AX Gaming) (Image credit: AX Gaming) (Image credit: AX Gaming) (Image credit: AX Gaming)

AX Gaming's X3W Max graphics cards are essentially identical; once you've seen one, you've seen them all. The company chose a uniform design for the GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070. In terms of aesthetics, the X3W Max features a sleek all-white finish and a triple-slot design. As the model name suggests, this graphics card is equipped with a cooling solution that employs three cooling fans.

AX Gaming has yet to announce the pricing or availability of the X3W Max graphics cards. Part of Inno3D, AX Gaming mainly focuses on the Chinese market and is not widely recognized in our hemisphere. Nevertheless, these graphics cards can often be found in the U.S. market through occasional listings on Amazon and the company's store on Newegg.

