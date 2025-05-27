InWin preps 1650W GPU power supply with four 16-pin power connectors

A standard power supply serves all the components in your system. However, due to the increasing power demands of contemporary graphics cards, InWin (via Uniko's Hardware) is creating a dedicated "GPU power supply" specifically for powering your graphics cards.

The IW-1650W offers a 1,650W capacity solely for graphics cards. InWin employs a single-rail design in this power supply. Currently, the IW-1650W does not hold any 80 Plus, ETA, or Lambda certifications. However, the manufacturer asserts that the power supply achieves up to 90% efficiency and features an active PFC of 0.99. The unit utilizes a single 13.5cm cooling fan for active heat dissipation.

The IW-1650W complies with the PCIe 5.1 CEM standard and has four 12V-2x6 power connectors, enabling support for a maximum of four graphics cards. The power supply's modular design lets you remove unnecessary power cables.

While the power supply supports up to four graphics cards, your mileage will vary depending on your graphics card's power requirements. At 1,650W, we're looking at 412.5W for each graphics card. That's sufficient for up to four GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards.

Dual power supply configurations are uncommon outside of server or cryptocurrency mining environments. The IW-1650W concept resembles the latter, where mining rigs employ two power supplies to enhance power capacity for multiple graphics cards. While Nvidia SLI and AMD CrossFire are not as common, multi-GPU setups exist in professional and workstation domains.

The IW-1650W is a secondary power supply and does not operate independently. You need to pair it with a main unit to use it, which means selecting a case that accommodates dual power supplies. Fortunately, this won't be an issue as there are plenty of options available, including cases spacious enough to fit up to three power supplies.

While InWin recently unveiled the IW-1650W at Computex 2025, the company has yet to announce its availability or, more importantly, the pricing. This year's Computex has revealed that 3000W power supplies are on the horizon for consumers, which could limit the IW-1650W's practical use unless combined with a 2000W unit.

Using it alongside a lower-capacity supply would be illogical since the same outcome could be achieved with one of the new 3000W options. Alternatively, you could opt to install the IW-1650W alongside another 3000W unit, but realistically, who in their right mind needs 4650W of power?

