FSP MEGA TI 1650W Titanium power supply review

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W delivers exceptional efficiency and power delivery with outstanding thermal and electrical performance. While its premium price point will deter budget-conscious builders, this Titanium-level unit represents a true "halo product" for enthusiasts with extreme power requirements.

FSP Group (Fortron Source Power) is one of the industry's most respected power supply manufacturers, known both for producing units under its own brand and serving as an OEM for numerous other companies. With decades of experience in the power supply market, FSP has built a reputation for reliable, high-performance products that cater to different segments of the market.

We put the FSP MEGA TI 1650W, a flagship model that represents the peak of the company’s retail products, through the paces to determine if it deserves a spot as one of the best power supplies on our list. This ultra-high-performance unit features Titanium-level efficiency and a massive power rating of 1650W, targeting users with extreme power requirements such as professional workstations and enthusiast systems with multiple high-end components. It is fully compliant with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, ensuring compatibility with current and next-generation hardware, particularly multiple power-hungry GPUs with significant transient power demands. We should note that the maximum power output of the unit is limited to 1500 watts when powered from a 115 VAC source.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Mega TI 1650W Titanium Power specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 137.5A 4A 0.3A Row 2 - Cell 0 120W Row 2 - Cell 2 1650W 20W 3.6W TOTAL 1650W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $460 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W arrives in a large cardboard box with a serious, dark artistic theme that conveys the premium nature of the product. The packaging is thoughtfully designed with an emphasis on sustainability, using almost no plastic. Inside, the PSU is securely protected by a pouch and paper packaging inserts that ensure safe transport while minimizing environmental impact.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The included bundle is comprehensive and thoughtful, consisting of the necessary mounting screws, a C19 AC power cable, three quality cable straps, a jump-start ATX adapter for testing, and a small nylon bag for storing excess cables. The clear cable combs included with the package allow for impressive cable management for those that care about aesthetic presentation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MEGA TI 1650W features all-black connectors with individually sleeved black wires. The cables are exceptionally soft and flexible, making cable management and routing significantly easier than with standard cables. The unit provides a generous number of connectors appropriate for its wattage, including two 12V-2x6 pin PCIe 5.1 connectors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Mega TI 1650W Titanium PSU Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 2 PCI-E 8 Pin - 6 SATA - 10 Molex - 6 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W features a sophisticated and understated design. The unit exceeds the standard ATX dimensions with a length of 180mm compared to the ATX standard of 150mm – however, that is an impressively short unit for such a power output. While compatibility should not be an issue with most modern ATX cases, potential buyers should verify their case dimensions before purchase.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The chassis is coated with textured black paint and features subtle decorative embossments and etchings on the right and left sides. The fan finger guard is a distinctive metallic silver-colored cover with diagonal parallel lines forming the opening. The overall aesthetic is elegant and serious, designed for sophisticated builds rather than flashy gaming systems.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The rear panel houses the C20 AC power inlet and a standard on/off switch, alongside a dedicated button to toggle the hybrid fan mode. The sticker containing electrical specifications and certifications is positioned on the top side of the unit. The front side features the modular cable connectors with a simple legend surrounding them and the series logo subtly etched across the side, providing a clean and functional interface.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W is equipped with a Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 135mm fan featuring a fluid dynamic bearing (FDB). This is a high-quality fan choice with a maximum speed of approximately 2100 RPM, relatively high for its size. FDB fans are known for their quiet operation and reliability, though they can degrade more quickly at higher temperatures - a concern mitigated by the unit's exceptional efficiency.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unlike many power supplies that are designed by one company and manufactured by another, FSP designs and manufactures their own products. The MEGA TI uses a unique platform not seen in previous FSP models, featuring vertical daughterboards for critical components, which is an approach similar to recent Seasonic designs. It is also almost identical to the platform used for the ASRock Taichi series.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The input filtering stage is comprehensive, consisting of four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors for EMI suppression. The unit employs MOSFETs instead of typical bridges for the rectifying stage, significantly increasing efficiency. These are mounted on a small vertical PCB without heatsinks, indicating extremely efficient operation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC stage features an interleaved design with two twin PFC circuitries using Infineon 60C7120 CoolMOS chips as active components. One encased inductor and three 560μF capacitors from Nippon Chemi-Con form the passive components of this stage. The primary inversion stage employs Cmsemicon CMS6047B transistors on vertical daughterboards adjacent to the primary transformer, creating an extremely efficient full-bridge LLC topology that operates without heatsinks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The secondary stage features twelve Cmsemicon MOSFETs on the underside of the main PCB generating the primary 12V line, with heatsinks expanding at the top side for support. DC-to-DC circuits on a large vertical daughterboard generate the 3.3V and 5V lines. All secondary side capacitors are a mix of top-tier Japanese manufacturers Nippon Chemi-Con and Rubycon products, although the presence of several electrolytic capacitors is somewhat unusual for a unit of this tier.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For testing the power supplies, we use high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox, and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During cold testing, the FSP MEGA TI 1650W demonstrated exceptional efficiency, meeting both the 80Plus Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium certification requirements with a 115 VAC input. The unit achieved an average nominal load efficiency of 92.4% at 115 VAC and 92.9% at 230 VAC. While the unit fails the CLEAResult requirements for an 80Plus Titanium certification with a 230 VAC input, that requires a half-load efficiency of 96%, which is an extremely challenging target. Still, the unit maintains impressive efficiency throughout its operating range. Efficiency peaks between 30% and 50% load and remains quite stable across the entire nominal load range (10-100%). Even at very low loads, the unit maintains excellent efficiency levels, showcasing the strengths of this design. We need to note that although the unit operated at 1650 watts with an 115 VAC input for a prolonger period of time, that technically is an overloaded state, as the unit’s power output typically is limited to 1500 watts when the input voltage is lower than 200 VAC.

The fan remains inactive until the load exceeds 600 watts, allowing for completely silent operation under moderate power conditions. When activated, the fan maintains extremely low speeds up to 90% load, after which it increases significantly but does not reach maximum speed. The thermal performance during cold testing is outstanding, with internal temperatures remaining remarkably low despite the unit's massive power output.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

When subjected to elevated ambient temperatures, the FSP MEGA TI 1650W showed only a small efficiency decrease compared to cold conditions, but it could not sustain an output of 1650 watts with an input voltage of 115 VAC for a prolonged period of time under such conditions. The unit achieved an average nominal load efficiency of 91.5% at 115 VAC and 91.6% at 230 VAC, reflecting a minor decrease from cold testing results. There is some degradation at heavy loads which could indicate mild thermal stress, though this is expected for a unit operating at such high wattages.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As in cold testing, the fan activates when the load exceeds 600 watts, but it speeds up more rapidly under high-temperature conditions, reaching maximum speed at 100% load. Despite this increased cooling demand, the internal temperatures remain relatively low for a unit of this power, demonstrating the excellent design and component selection.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W demonstrates exceptional electrical stability and power quality across all voltage rails. The 12V rail maintains incredibly tight regulation at just 0.3%, while the 5V and 3.3V rails hold at 0.5% and 0.4% respectively, all impressive figures especially considering the massive power output capability. Ripple suppression is equally outstanding, with maximum ripple levels measured at just 30 mV on the 12V rail, 20 mV on the 5V rail, and 20 mV on the 3.3V rail. These values demonstrate superior filtering and excellent overall electrical performance.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). Protection features are robust, with Over Current Protection (OCP) thresholds set at 120% for the 12V rail and notably higher at 152% and 150% for the 3.3V and 5V rails respectively, suggesting these rails are significantly underrated. The Over Power Protection (OPP) engages at 122% during hot testing, providing an appropriate safety margin while allowing for significant power headroom.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 331.13W Row 0 - Cell 2 828.03W Row 0 - Cell 4 1239.79W Row 0 - Cell 6 1651.63W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.07% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.18% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.14% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.1% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.9 3.34 4.76 3.35 7.14 3.33 9.52 3.33 5 V 1.9 5.04 4.76 5.04 7.14 5.01 9.52 5.01 12 V 26.18 12.04 65.46 12.04 98.19 12.02 130.91 12.01 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.4% 16 10 14 20 12 20 5V 0.45% 14 10 16 20 10 12 12V 0.25% 12 18 24 30 26 20

Bottom Line

The FSP MEGA TI 1650W is a premium power supply unit designed for users with extreme power requirements who demand exceptional performance and efficiency. As a "halo product" in FSP's lineup, it showcases the company's engineering capabilities without compromising on quality or performance for cost efficiency – though, ironically, it is actually less expensive than most direct competitors while delivering top-tier electrical performance.

The external design is relatively subtle and serious, made for elegant high-end builds rather than flashy gaming systems. The all-black, individually sleeved cables provide excellent flexibility for cable management while maintaining a premium aesthetic. The inclusion of two PCIe 5.1 12V-2x6 pin connectors ensures compatibility with the latest high-performance graphics cards, though the unit lacks specialized features like a digital interface found on some competing models.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of overall performance, the FSP MEGA TI 1650W excels in efficiency, meeting the 80Plus Titanium certification requirements for 115 VAC input across the board. The unit achieves impressive nominal load efficiency that remains stable throughout its operating range and shows minimal degradation under high-temperature conditions, demonstrating excellent resilience and stability. The electrical performance is equally impressive, with exceptionally tight voltage regulation and minimal ripple across all rails. The protection features work reliably, though the OCP triggers for the 3.3V and 5V rails are perhaps set too high, suggesting these rails are capable of delivering significantly more power than their official ratings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermally, the MEGA TI 1650W impresses with its ability to maintain low internal temperatures even at high power outputs, thanks to an efficient design so advanced that many components operate without heatsinks despite the massive power output. The cooling system is intelligently designed, keeping the unit silent under moderate loads and ramping up fan speed only when necessary at high power draws.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermally, the unit performs well but not exceptionally, maintaining reasonable internal temperatures even at high outputs. The cooling system is clearly tilted towards low noise operation, with the fan remaining inactive until loads exceed 900W under normal conditions (though this threshold drops significantly to around 600W in elevated ambient temperatures). This approach prioritizes silence during typical usage scenarios while ensuring adequate cooling when the unit is pushed harder, but temperatures can get high. The default cooling profile can be adjusted by users via the unit’s digital interface.

In conclusion, the FSP MEGA TI 1650W represents an excellent choice for hardcore enthusiasts and professionals requiring massive, stable power delivery with exceptional efficiency. Its $470 retail price is undeniably high but justifiable given its performance characteristics and actually competitive within its market segment. For the small target audience of users who need this level of power and performance and care about having top-tier electrical performance rather than additional features, the MEGA TI 1650W offers an exceptional combination of quality, performance, and reliability.

