Super Flower shows off not one but two 3000W PSUs at Computex 2025

Super Flower has hit Computex in full force this year, showing off a wide suite of new power supplies and other components for those present in Taiwan. As the OEM behind the success of EVGA's acclaimed PSU line, Super Flower has been making a name for itself in the years following EVGA's soft retirement. And while its new 3300W power supply is the clear star of the show, the rest of its offerings are nothing to sneeze at.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Super Flower's "Leadex" badge is where our coverage begins. (As is the case for many PC component makers, it's unclear what, if any, differences exist between Super Flower's Leadex, Combat, and Zillion badges.)



The Leadex PSUs are named for their Cybenetics PSU efficiency rating, with the Leadex Titanium leading the pack. Following in the footsteps of the Leadex Titanium 2800W, which launched for pre-order in March, the Titanium 1700W was seen at Computex this year. With a rare Cybenetics Titanium rating, the oversized PSU is ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliant.



Designed for high-end AI workflows, the PSU is currently aiming for a pilot run to arrive soon. And while the voltage of the 1700W model is a mystery, the 2800W unit requires 240V and ships with a "medical grade power cord", making it likely that the 1700W variant will be similarly overkill.

The slightly more down-to-earth options are the Leadex VIII Platinum, the next generation of the standard Leadex line. The VIII Platinums are all fully-modular units with wattages ranging from 850W-1500W and lengths ranging from 150mm down to 125mm, close to the shortest high-end modular units on the market. All come with the Cybenetics Platinum rating, and will ship compatible with the new ATX 3.1 standard.

The Leadex VIII Platinums also utilize an interesting Super Flower quirk with the company's 9-pin universal "super connectors." Beyond a motherboard ATX header and one 12V-2x6 header, the remaining ten power connectors are Super Flower's proprietary 9-pin universal connectors. The company has been using the unique design for years — even spreading it to some EVGA models in the Western market, but the connections still seem shockingly new. No release date was placed on the Leadex VIII Platinum PSUs.

Rounding out the Leadex neck of the woods are the Leadex III Gold PSUs, a range of 80 Plus and Cybenetics Gold-certified units. Running from 750W to 1300W, the Leadex III Golds have mostly already hit the shelves, with the ATX 3.1-compatible models ready to ship by June. The Leadex III Gold Pro-A models, which can be seen in the above images, feature ARGB lights coming from the 9-pin headers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Super Flower's new Combat badge, debuted in 2024, reaches down to include some more budget-minded models, but still has some pep in its step. The Combat II FP series is the newest wave from the company, with a 3000W crown. Yes, in addition to Super Flower's 3300W monster that ranks as the largest PSU on the Computex floor, Super Flower announced the Combat II FP 3000W, a Cybenetics Platinum, ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready beast. The oversized and overkill model can support multiple 12V-2×6 GPUs for server or enterprise loads and is expected to ship in Q2 2026, likely near the $1,000 mark.

The Combat II FP line also includes ATX units from 850W-1200W, all Cybenetics Platinum rated. The FP line's fluid dynamic bearing fans claim an A+ noise rating from Cybenetics, the second-highest score from the Cybenetics labs. Coming with ATX 3.1 certification, the Combat II FP line will begin mass production in September.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just below the FP power supplies is the Combat II FG, a Cybenetics Gold-rated line ranging from 750W to 1200W models. The same Lambda A+ noise rating applies to this line, as well as its ATX 3.1 readiness. The Gold series will begin mass production in November.

Finally, the Combat badge has some new SFX options to bring to market. The Combat SFP 850W and 1000W will bring the Platinum rating to SFX, with the Combat SFG 750W and 850W models in the Gold category. Both beginning mass production in August, the SFX models are otherwise stat-matched to the larger Combat II ATX models.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Finally, Super Flower's Zillion line is where the budget-minded PSUs come out. The Zillion line is still young, so offerings are light, but not to be ignored. The Zillion SFX Platinum is a Platinum-rated SFX power supply with ATX 3.1 readiness, arriving in 850W and 1000W flavors. With as much connectivity as can be crammed into the micro-sized form factor, the Zillion SFP models will be ready to ship in August, paving the way for the cheaper Combat SFX units.

Super Flower also showed off the currently-available Zillion DB and FB series. The non-modular DB series is Cybenetics Silver certified, arriving in up to 850W models, and still carries ATX 3.1 readiness as a new model. With its capacitors made in Taiwan rather than Japan like the rest of the Super Flower family, the DB comes in as the cheapest option shown — though it's not on shelves in the West.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Super Flower's Zillion line also displayed a new case option in the Zillion Direct: an all-mesh-panel mid-tower ATX case. The case uses a patented adjustable slope for directing airflow from the front fans to the GPU intake, seeking to prioritize airflow above all else. The case also includes a GPU support bracket and four ARGB fans to match the built-in ARGB lights. Front panel I/O includes two USB 3.1 connections and one USB-C port, as well as power and reset buttons. The Direct is a nice take on the mesh-forward case design trends of 2025, and is currently available on Newegg for $129.99.

The Super Flower booth was a veritable tour de force for the OEM, which has so far failed to break into the U.S. market in a major way since its entry in 2020. With not one but two of the show's 3000+ watt PSUs, a smattering of SFX units, and several of the 50 Cybenetics Titanium-rated PSUs to exist, Super Flower made a convincing argument at Computex this year. Be sure to click here for more of our exclusive coverage straight from the Computex 2025 show floor.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.