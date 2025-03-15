Super Flower’s beastly 2800W power supply lands at $899 — enough juice to power a couple of RTX 5090 GPUs

Taiwanese power supply manufacturer Super Flower (via momomo_us) has officially put up its Leadex Platinum 2800W (SF-2800F14HP), a massive 2,800W power supply, for pre-order on Newegg at a promotional pre-order price of $899.

This ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1-compliant fully modular power supply is designed for high-performance computing setups, particularly AI training and professional workstation applications. The Leadex Platinum SF-2800F14HP is 80 Plus Platinum certified, offering up to 92% efficiency at 50% load. This reduces wasted energy and minimizes heat output, making it ideal for power-hungry components while lowering operational costs.

The high efficiency rating also ensures more stable power delivery, crucial for AI workloads, deep learning applications, and high-end rendering tasks that demand continuous, reliable performance. This power supply is rated for 200V to 240V, so make sure your household supports the operating voltage. According to the Newegg listing, the unit utilizes a "medical grade power cord."

(Image credit: Future)

The SF-2800F14HP features five voltage rails: +3.3V, +5V, -12V, +5VSB, and a powerful +12V rail. The +3.3V and +5V rails provide up to 120W, while the -12V and +5VSB rails offer 6W and 15W, respectively. The +12V rail, responsible for most power delivery, can output an impressive 2,799.6W. The manufacturer also highlights the use of 100% Japanese capacitors, known for their superior quality and reliability, making them a top choice for high-performance power supplies.

This PSU has 19 power connectors at the back, including seven 8-pin connectors for EPS and PCIe power, five 6-pin connectors, and one 8-pin connector for SATA and peripheral devices. The unit supports four 12V-2x6 connectors for modern GPUs, which are backward-compatible with the 12VHPWR power connector.

The power supply can power up to four 16-pin compatible graphics cards—though that number drops to two for GPUs requiring dual 16-pin connectors. Essentially, one can power four RTX 5090s with this single PSU. While this power level is overkill for gaming, it is particularly suited for AI training, data science, and complex computational tasks.

Despite its enormous power output, the SF-2800F14HP is designed for single-system use, featuring just one 24-pin motherboard connector. This means it can only power one PC, making it an optimal choice for workstations rather than multi-system configurations.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Leadex Platinum 2800W is available for pre-order on Newegg. The promotional price is $899, but the power supply could cost more after the promotion period. The unit comes with a 10-year warranty and will be officially released on March 17.