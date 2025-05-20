Asus just introduced a 3000-watt Asus Pro Workstation power supply unit, which the manufacturer claims has enough juice to power four RTX 5090 graphics cards. The PSU has four 12V-2x6 power ports and also comes with its own etched cables with CPU and PCIe power connectors. More importantly, Asus put all this power in a compact package measuring just 175 mm in length.

The Asus Pro Workstation PSU is 80 PLUS Platinum certified, ensuring that the power you’re consuming is used to run your computer and not being wasted as heat. At the same time, its fan is equipped with two ball bearings, ensuring that it will last up to 80,000 hours of continuous use — that translates to more than nine years of being plugged in.

Asus also designed the included cables to run 50 degrees cooler than the safety limit, helping prevent the melting connector issue that plagued high-powered RTX 50-series and 40-series GPUs. The cables themselves used pliable cables, making for easier installation and cable management, as well as helping users avoid improper cable seating.

This PSU is also PCIe 5.1- and ATX 3.1-compatible, ensuring you can use it for years to come. So, even if you upgrade your components three to five years down the line, you don’t have to worry about replacing your power supply because it no longer conforms to the latest standards.

This much power isn’t designed for the average gamer. After all, a standard U.S. 15-amp, 120-volt outlet can only handle up to 1,800 watts. If you want to use this puppy, you need 25 to 30 amps on a 120-volt outlet to ensure that you don’t overload the circuit breaker. Alternatively, you can use a 15- to 20-amp outlet with 240 volts.

Asus built this PSU to deliver power for AI computers that require multiple GPUs. We’ve previously seen 2500-watt PSUs launch at Computex last year, like the HELA 2500R, which is designed to power four RTX 4090s. But as the 5090s require more power, developers who want to take advantage of these more powerful GPUs require a more capable PSU.

The average gamer would not need this much power, though. Even if you have three 4K monitors running off a single RTX 5090, and you paired it with the best gaming CPU, 3000 watts is overkill. You’re much better off picking one of the best PSUs for gaming — that way, you can put the extra cash you save towards other accessories. Besides, you don’t want to trip your home’s circuit breakers by plugging in a PC that uses too much power.

