Silverstone's new PSU can power four RTX 5080 GPUs, or three RTX 5090 cards

Silverstone has debuted an ultra-high capacity 2500W power supply that has enough juice and connectors to power four 12V-2x6-equipped GPUs. The Hela 2500Rz comes with four 12V-2x6 power connectors and utilizes the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0 standards. It's burly enough to run four RTX 5080 GPUs, one of the best graphics cards.

We first saw the 2500Rz last year, but it has apparently taken Silverstone almost a year to finalize the design and release it to the public. The highlight of the unit is its enormous 2500W power capacity, which is so high that it only works in households with 240-volt outlets. As a result, the vast majority of U.S.-based households will not be capable of powering this unit with a standard 110-volt outlet.

If you have the requisite plugs — whether through the use of a special 240-volt conversion or a country that standardizes 240V in households — the unit is capable of powering four graphics cards featuring the 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 power connectors. That's enough capacity to run up to four RTX 4090 cards, or three of the newer RTX 5090 GPUs. Alternatively, users could run even more graphics cards through the PSU's numerous 8-pin PCIe power plugs using lower-end hardware — it comes with two dual 6+2-pin cables and three single 6+2-pin cables, providing up to seven 8-pin connectors.



The 2500Rz is designed to power a single workstation that requires extreme power. The unit features one 24-pin ATX power connector, so it's ill-suited for powering two systems. It includes three SATA/peripheral cables (four SATA connectors each), and four EPS/PCI 8-pin (4+4-pin) cables and connectors, a single 4-pin Molex cable (with four conenctors), plus the aforementioned quad 12V-2x6 cables and four more 8-pin cables for older GPUs.



Unsurprisingly, Silverstone's 2500W flagship comes with all the usual bells and whistles you would expect from a top-of-the-line unit, featuring a Cybenetics Platinum efficency certification, Japanese capacitors, and various protection mechanisms: OCP, OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP, and OTP. Voltage rails consist of single 3.3V, 5V, and 12V rails, with the former two combined featuring a total output of 120W and the 12V rail alone providing up to 2500W of power.



The PSU has an internal 135mm dual ball-bearing fan that has a 0 RPM mode when under 10% load. The fan curve ramps up from 500-600 RPM at 20% load all the way to just above 2000 RPM at 100% load. Pricing and availability have not been disclosed, but we can expect the Hlea 2500Rz to be one of the most expensive PSUs on the market.



