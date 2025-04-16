Galax confirms monstrous dual 16-pin RTX 5090D extreme overclocking GPU for the Chinese market

The in-development RTX 5090D Hall of Fame XOC (Extreme OC) from Galax is set to hit the Chinese market shortly, as confirmed by a post on the manufacturer’s Facebook page. As far as custom GPUs are concerned, this is the first RTX 5090 with a dual 16-pin connector layout — which, coupled with a custom vBIOS, could unlock power levels exceeding 1,000W. While the price hasn’t been disclosed, this GPU will likely be in the same tier as the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090: north of $3,000, assuming you can find one in stock.



Prototypes of Galax’s HOF series RTX 5090D GPUs have been circulating through internal channels for some time now. These GPUs made their way into the hands of esteemed overclockers Rauf and OGS, in their bid for the top rank at 3DMark. Nvidia imposes a strict TGP limit on manufacturers for obvious reasons. However, customized XOC vBIOSes, capable of pushing these GPUs beyond standard limits, often spring up online.



The official images confirm the inclusion of a dual 16-pin connector, which might increase the chances of these GPUs melting since we’re dealing with two connectors. That being said, it is possible Galax has tinkered with the internal circuitry like Asus did, enabling per-pin current sensing, but that’s just a guess.

Aesthetically, the RTX 5090 HOF XOC is almost identical to the RTX 5080 HOF OC LAB Plus-X, which was spotted by VideoCardz wielding a white triple-fan cooler complemented by black accents along with the signature protruding ARGB crown. You can always remove the standard heatsink in favor of a liquid-nitrogen pot to facilitate your world-record-breaking endeavors.



Galax is only releasing this GPU as a limited-time offering for the Chinese market. We expect a global counterpart somewhere in the pipeline, but it’s hard to be certain. This won’t appeal to most buyers since the standard RTX 5090 is already considered a collector’s item. Enthusiasts can always import these GPUs, but you can already imagine the prices they’ll be quoted. The RTX 4090 HOF launched at $2,500, carrying a 50% premium over Nvidia’s recommended MSRP. Quick napkin math lands us at $3,000, but that’s likely far from the actual price.

