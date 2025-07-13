Faux-CRT monitor designed to pair up with retro mini PCs to recreate CRT feeling — cute 8-incher puts retro design first by shoving a 60 Hz LCD panel behind a curved acrylic sheet

Japan’s Mizuki Co. is now crowdfunding a monitor to match its attractive X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI miniature retro reprint PCs. What can a company do to create an era appropriate (late 90s) CRT-like monitor in 2025? Mizuki has decided to crowdfund the manufacture of a “4:3 LCD curved acrylic structure reproduces the atmosphere of a classic CRT” (machine translation). CRT enthusiasts may feel disappointed by this seemingly low-spec LCD-based offering.

The X68000 PCs were a popular home computer phenomenon in Japan in the late 1980s, and some of the most attractive examples of their kind were produced by Sharp. Latent demand for nostalgic computer products in Japan sparked the retro mini X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI systems. These lovingly recreated systems with matching keyboards and mice are now also being distributed worldwide via Indiegogo.

Now, for the sake of completeness, Mizuki has designed “a dedicated monitor of the same scale that can be used alongside the X68000 Z SUPER/Z XVI.” The firm already had a mini monitor in the shape of a 5-inch unit. However, that didn’t properly match the scale of the new retro mini X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI systems, so it was prompted to design and deliver this 8-inch model. The original (larger) X68000 systems sold in Japan in the 1980s came with 14-inch monitors.

X68000 Z Super / Z XVI dedicated monitor specs

For appropriate physical scaling, the new monitor packs an 8-inch display in its appealing black chassis, positionable upon a rotating pedestal stand. This display is said to be a 1024 x 768 pixels (4:3 ratio) LCD with a 60 Hz refresh.

Weighing in at 1.5kg, the monitor is powered by USB Type-C delivered 5V/3A, and will connect up with your mini PC via HDMI. Stereo speakers are built in, and there is also a 3.5mm earphone jack, plus physical controls for volume, brightness, and contrast.

Something questionable that caught our eye was that Mizuki intends to use a “curved acrylic structure [which] reproduces the atmosphere of a classic CRT.” That doesn’t sound like the nicest idea for a usable display. It raises the question of whether there will be a bulbous acrylic sheet in front of the LCD, or both acrylic and LCD will be somehow curved like a modern curved monitor. Without any depth to the hardware specs, it is probably best to wait for unit reviews before buying this product.

Though ornamentally appropriate, we think CRT enthusiasts might be somewhat disappointed in the results they get from the aforementioned LCD. CRTs have become highly sought after by members of the retro community, and others, for several great inherent qualities. First and foremost, the use of CRTs would be authentic in this case. Typically, CRTs come with exceedingly low input lag, and don't have motion-blur issues. Users may also prefer seeing genuine CRT features like scanlines, phosphor glow, and CRT dithering - to provide a well-rounded retro experience.

Some CRT-like effects can be emulated or replicated on LCDs. However, we see that for utmost authenticity, very high spec PC displays are required for tools like Blur Busters’ authentic CRT simulator shader to work as intended – with a 240 Hz+ OLED recommended for the best experience.

Above: X68000 Z2 project promotional video

At 35,000 Japanese Yen, which is roughly $240, the X68000 Z2 dedicated monitor isn’t bargain priced, either. You are probably paying largely for the 'look and feel' rather than performance or quality in monitor terms.

This monitor began its crowdfunding journey in Japan on Friday, and the project will continue for another 18 days on the Kibidango platform (linked top). It has raised more than a third of the crowdfunder goal in just a couple of days, so it looks set to be a successful project. That means we might see it come west (or rather, worldwide) via Indiegogo, in due course. By that time we might have Japan-sourced reviews to check to see if this monitor is a worthwhile investment.

