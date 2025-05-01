Boox debuts 23.5-inch color E ink monitor with 1800p resolution and $1,900 price tag

If you have the funds to afford a $1,900 productivity monitor these days, you're perhaps looking at something like an Apple Studio Display with nano-texture glass or maybe a Dell UltraSharp 40. Or perhaps you'd be interested in the latest E ink monitor from Boox. And it's not just any E ink display; the newest Boox Mira Pro lets you enjoy your content in living color.

The Mira Pro (Color) features a 23.5-inch color E ink panel using Kaleido 3 technology. As a result, it can deliver 16 grayscale levels and display 4,096 colors. That's a far cry from today's modern 10-bit OLED panels that can provide over a billion colors, but it's about average for a color E ink panel.

But we must remember that E ink panels aren't designed to dazzle you with brilliant, life-like colors or ultra-fast refresh rates. Instead, they reduce eyestrain from long-term use of traditional IPS, VA, or OLED panels. As the display tech's name implies, looking at an E ink display is more akin to staring at a piece of paper than an energized panel that emits light.

The Mira Pro has plenty of screen real estate for your productivity needs, thanks to its 3,200 x 1,800 resolution. Unfortunately, Boox doesn't elaborate on the maximum refresh rate for the Mira Pro, although we're certain it won't be able to come close to modern LCD panels that refresh at 60 Hz or higher. So don't expect a pleasant experience with fast-moving gaming content. However, the display is sufficient for video playback using Speed mode. There's a Reading mode for browsing websites, a Normal mode suitable for everyday app use, and a Text mode for reading books/documentation. There's even a dual-tone front light for reading at night, which can switch from cool to warm.

Boox Mira Pro (Color)

(Image credit: Boox)

Ports are plentiful on the Mira Pro: you get one HDMI, one Mini HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one USB-C. USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, and HDMI to Mini HDMI cables are included in the box. The monitor also includes a highly adjustable aluminum stand that supports height, tilt, and pivot. In addition, the Mira Pro is fully compatible with the most popular operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS.

Boox sells the Mira Pro (Color) on its website for $1,899.99. However, the company notes on the checkout page that it is currently shipping from its Chinese warehouses and that local shipments from its U.S., UK, and EU warehouses have yet to commence. Boox also acknowledges the current uncertainty surrounding tariffs, explaining, "Some countries may levy tariffs on the imported goods. For the amount of tariffs, please consult the local customs department."

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.

  • Alex/AT
    Can't imagine why do I need this panel. Handheld reader on such would be nice, but not that.
  • Pierce2623
    Alex/AT said:
    Can't imagine why do I need this panel. Handheld reader on such would be nice, but not that.
    Yeah I love e-ink for reading books and I think it’s neat that they’re now making color ones that refresh faster but $2000 for a garbage 24” monitor just doesn’t seem like the killer product that will put e-ink at the forefront of everyone’s mind.
