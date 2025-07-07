New Samsung 32-inch QD-OLED Smart Monitor comes with a $300 Amazon voucher — 165Hz panel comes with free Prime Day gift for one day only when you pre-order

Samsung recently launched its new lineup of Smart Monitors featuring the M9, M8, and M7 models. While the rest of the series is stuck with a VA LCD, the M9 stands out as a premium offering because it houses a flagship QD-OLED panel from Samsung. Today, the M9 has gone on sale on Amazon, and you can get a $300 pre-order bonus gift card for one day only.

While its name may not inspire the most confidence, don't be fooled; it's a 32-inch monitor with 4K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It includes AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and has an HDR1000 certification, guaranteeing 1000 nits of peak brightness in small windows. Moreover, it's also "Pantone Validated," meaning it's certified to display over 2,100 colors and accurately reproduce more than 110 skin tones defined by the Pantone organization, making it perfect for professional work as well.

$300 gift card Save $300 Samsung 32-inch OLED M9 (M90SF) Smart Monitor + $300 Amazon Gift Card: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Amazon Significant savings for a newly-launched high-end OLED monitor, thanks to a $300 gift card. The M9 Smart Monitor from Samsung features a Gen 3 QD-OLED panel on par with the best monitors you can buy today. It runs Tizen OS out of the box, which is Samsung's in-house software, similar to LG's webOS, so you won't need any external devices or players to enjoy crisp 4K HDR movies. Moreover, with its 0.03ms response times, games feel smoother than ever, and those OLED blacks ensure contrast like you've never seen before.

The M9 is built extremely well and should blend in with any setup. Samsung isn't exactly trying to hide the fact that the M9 looks like an Apple Studio Display with its sleek design. After all, it's part of their "Smart Monitor" lineup and not their Odyssey gaming lineup, though that's on sale too. As such, it doesn't have a traditional OSD; instead, the M9 runs on Tizen OS. You can think of it as essentially Samsung's answer to LG's webOS—a home launcher with its own app store. Some people like it, some don't, but it's a nice-to-have that makes this monitor double as a TV as well.

If you're less concerned about software and more about the sheer specs, Samsung hasn't skimped out here either. As mentioned, this is a QD-OLED monitor featuring a Gen 3 panel from Samsung with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space on top of 10-bit color support. Thanks to its HDR1000 and HDR400 True Black ratings, not to mention HDR10+ support, it offers an incredible HDR experience with bright highlights that pop against dark backgrounds. There are plenty of OLED Safeguard+ features to make sure your screen doesn't burn in, either, and Samsung will offer a 3-year warranty for further peace of mind.

The M9 is powered by the NQM AI Gen3 processor that comes with all the fancy additives like upscaling low-res content in real time. There's also a 5-megapixel webcam in the top bezel, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a mic, and 2x 10W speakers that should come in handy when using this in an office environment. In terms of connectivity, you get 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1x USB Type-C, which has 90W power delivery and DP-Alt mode. The only thing missing is a 3.5mm headphone jack, but at least you get 2 more standard USB-A ports for data. Overall, this is one solid OLED monitor.

