Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch gaming monitor drops to all-time low $129.99 — $100 discount for a limited time on Amazon

We’re often dazzled by the latest and greatest 4K gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rates, but not everyone needs that. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for budget and mid-range offerings that will offer you a similar level of enjoyment without breaking your budget, like this 27-inch Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor that's on sale for a limited time. This display has a launch price of $229.99, but is currently available for $129.99, a $100 discount. This brings the price down to $129.99 — a massive 43% discount — making it a steal even before the start of Prime Day 2025.

We’ve reviewed several highly rated Samsung gaming monitors, such as the Samsung Odyssey Neo 57 G9 and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, and we believe that the company’s excellence extends even to its more affordable options. The G3 is no 4K OLED monster, with its 1920 x 1080p FHD resolution, yet it still offers an excellent 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 27-inch size will also give you more desktop real estate without compromising visual clarity.

Of course, since this is a gaming display, it also comes with features that will immerse you in the world of your favorite titles. This includes AMD FreeSync, reducing screen tearing, and Black Equalizer, allowing you to see enemies lurking in the dark. There’s also a virtual aim point that helps you take accurate shots from the hip. Gamers should also take care of their health, and this display’s Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light and flickering, allowing you to last longer in your gaming sessions.

Aside from all those features, Samsung’s design makes for a more visually stunning display. Its three-sided borderless design eliminates the thick edges found on the top and sides of most monitors, giving you a more seamless view whether you’re using one, two, three, or even more monitors. The included stand also has multiple adjustment points — height, tilt, swivel, and rotation. So, whether you’re a tall gamer or you need the screen in portrait mode to view longer content, the Samsung Odyssey G3 has got you covered.

This display allows you to connect with either an HDMI or DisplayPort cable. It also has a headphone jack, allowing you to connect your headphones or speakers directly to the screen, reducing the cable spaghetti on your desk. If you're interested, you should be quick, as Amazon says this is a limited-time deal, so you'd better get it while it’s still available.

