Acer's 32-inch 4K monitor drops to just $189 — 37% off this VA screen for back to school and basic gaming

If you're currently shopping around for a monitor deal, you may have already spotted this pretty amazing deal on a 4K "gaming" monitor from Acer. It seems to have everything you could possibly want in a screen, but at a staggeringly low price. This monitor has an ultra-high definition resolution, 32 inches of screen real estate, and will only set you back $189.99; that's cheaper than some 1080p or 1440p monitors, so what's the catch? Well, the good news is there isn't one. If you absolutely had to complain about something, it would be that the Acer EK321QK has a 60Hz refresh rate and uses a VA panel and not an IPS or OLED display, but for $189.99, the VA panel will still give you a crisp image and superb black contrast.

The specs for the Acer EK321QK include a 32-inch screen, 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a VA panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 ratio, 4 ms (GtG) response time, HDR 10, 250 nits brightness, HDMI 2.0, and finally, DisplayPort 1.4. The monitor even has super-thin bezels so that you could place multiple monitors next to each other, reducing the gap between viewable areas for a more seamless and immersive viewing experience.

This isn't a pure gaming monitor; in fact, it's more of a productivity screen that you can also game on. Even though it's only 60Hz, it takes a very powerful graphics card to play the latest games in 4K with frame rates over 60fps. This monitor would make a great budget buy for a back-to-school screen to attach to a laptop or as a main monitor in a budget build.

This monitor deal is available at B&H Photo, where the monitor has been reduced in price from $299.99 to $189.99. Saving you a tidy $110. I've done some searching around the web, and I can't find a monitor with these specs from a known brand at a similar price. Yes, it's not the latest OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, but it's also far off the $750 plus price tag for the latest monitors with those specs. Two of these screens for $379.98 would set you up with a very nice work or play setup for your PC.

