Asus' latest OLED gaming monitor can hit 720 Hz at HD resolution — dual refresh modes also allow 540 Hz at QHD

Opening the day for a faster, brighter, and more vibrant gaming experience

Asus has announced a trio of OLED gaming monitors designed explicitly for hardcore gamers at Gamescom. The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W and ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG are new additions to the company's OLED lineup, while the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2 is the much-awaited refresh to the original ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG.

Notably, only the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W and ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG are equipped with what Asus calls Tandem OLED technology, which promises a 15% increase in peak brightness, a 25% expansion in color volume, and a 60% extension in lifespan compared to previous-generation WOLED monitors.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W features a 26.5-inch display with a native refresh rate of 540 Hz at 1440p (2560 x 1440). However, if you're willing to sacrifice resolution for a higher refresh rate, this gaming monitor can do a blistering 720 Hz at 720p (1280 x 720).

The PG27AQWP-W's other impressive attributes include a 0.03 ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, and a 99.5% DCI-P3 gamut.

The PG27AQWP-W comes with DisplayPort 2.1a outputs with UHBR20 support for 80 Gbps of bandwidth, as well as HDMI 2.1 ports. This monitor also has a nifty semi-transparent back panel that shows off the guts inside.

Meanwhile, the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG positions itself as a more affordable OLED with slightly toned-down specifications. It still maintains the 26.5-inch panel with a 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution. However, the refresh rate has been limited to 280 Hz.

The XG27AQWMG's other specifications, such as the 0.03 ms GTG response time, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, and 99.5% DCI-P3 gamut, remain unchanged compared to its fancier stablemate.

The outputs on the XG27AQWMG differ slightly from those on the more expensive PG27AQWP-W. For instance, Asus has downgraded the DisplayPort 2.1a output to a DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) on the XG27AQWMG. The HDMI 2.1 ports are still present and accompanied by a useful USB hub.

Last but not least, Asus unveiled the new ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2, a follow-up to the original XG27AQDMG. The latest variant sports a 26.5-inch WOLED display. It features a 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.03 ms GTG.

Unlike the other two monitors, the XG27AQDMG Gen 2 does not feature Asus Tandem OLED technology, but it keeps the TrueBlack Glossy coating. Asus positions it as a monitor for gaming, as well as graphic design or video production, with a VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black rating, a 99% DCI-P3 gamut, true 10-bit color, and a Delta E < 2 calibration from the factory.

Display outputs on the XG27AQDMG Gen 2 include DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) outputs, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB Hub.

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing or the availability for the PG27AQWP-W, XG27AQWMG, or XG27AQDMG Gen 2.

