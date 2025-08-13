Samsung’s 500Hz QHD OLED monitor, the first of its kind, is now available in the U.S. for $999 — two new curved monitors under the Odyssey G7 lineup also go on sale

Samsung has finally announced the rollout of the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor for customers in the U.S. First showcased back in January at CES, the new Odyssey OLED G6 is expected to be one of the best gaming monitors on the market. The company also announced the expansion of its Odyssey G7 lineup with the addition of a new 37-inch and a 40-inch model, both featuring curved displays.

The Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) offers a flat 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a QHD (2560×1440) resolution, a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time, and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, Pantone validated, and offers peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits for HDR.

Samsung is offering the monitor with an improved anti-glare coating to minimize screen reflections and integrated heat pipes to address potential OLED image retention. Additionally, there’s a Thermal Modulation System for auto brightness control, and logo and taskbar detection. Apart from a DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, the Odyssey OLED G6 comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB Type-B upstream port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The monitor is priced at $999, which includes a three-year warranty, with the usual caveats about burn-in.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

As for the two new Odyssey G7 (G75F) curved monitors, the 37-inch model has a 1000R curvature, 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The 40-inch model offers a 5120×2160 ultrawide resolution with a 180 Hz refresh rate and the same 1ms response time. Both panels are listed by Amazon as LED, rather than the pricier OLED of the G6.

Both models are VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience. Additionally, these monitors come with an Auto Source Switch+ feature that can detect when connected devices are turned on and automatically switch to the new source signal. The 40-inch G7 also adds Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes.

The 37-inch Odyssey G7 is priced at $899, while the 40-inch Odyssey G7 is priced at $1,199. All three monitors are available now through Samsung’s US online store and Amazon.

