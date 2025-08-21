AMD discontinues B650 chipset to transition to the newer B850 chipset — affordable AM5 motherboards just got a bit pricier

In tech, the old is often replaced to accommodate the introduction of the new. AMD has confirmed to Tom's Hardware that the chipmaker is effectively discontinuing the B650 chipset. The objective is to facilitate the transition to the new B850 chipset.

"AMD is working with channel partners to transition the B650 chipset to B850, offering improved connectivity and expanded PCIe Gen 5 support. With faster storage, more flexible expansion, and advanced networking capabilities, the B850 chipset provides a future-ready AM5 platform for gamers, creators, and professionals. The transition is already underway, with existing B650 stock at retail being depleted over the coming quarters," an AMD representative told Tom's Hardware.

AMD introduced the B650 chipset in 2022 to provide consumers with an affordable entry point into the AM5 platform. The keyword here is "affordable," as the B650 chipset isn't the entry-level SKU for AMD's 600-series chipset. Subsequently, the chipmaker launched the A620 chipset a year later, targeting buyers who seek only essential features.

With the launch of the AM5 platform in 2024, the premium X870E and X870 chipsets were the only ones available. The B850 chipset was released earlier this year, in January. It was public knowledge that the B850 chipset would eventually replace the B650 chipset, which had been on the market for nearly three years. It was only a matter of time before AMD publicly announced it.

AMD B850 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chipset Direct Processor PCIe Lanes NVMe (Plus PCIe GPP, up to) Usable PCIe Lanes Total / PCIe 5.0 (Up to) Ryzen Processor Overclocking Enabled DDR5 Memory Overclocking Enabled (Supports AMD EXPO) SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (Up to) SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps (Up to) SuperSpeed USB 20 Gbps (Up to) Maximum SATA Ports (Or PCIe® 3.0, up to) USB 4.0 X870E 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 44/24 Yes Yes 2 12 2 8 Standard X870 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 36/24 Yes Yes 1 6 1 4 Standard B850 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 36/4 Yes Yes 1 6 1 4 Optional B840 1x16 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 4.0 34/0 No Yes 2 2 - 4 Optional X670E 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 44/24 Yes Yes 2 12 2 8 Optional X670 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 44/8 Yes Yes 2 12 2 8 Optional B650E 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 36/24 Yes Yes 1 6 1 4 Optional B650 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 4.0 (PCIe 5.0 Optional) 36/0 Yes Yes 1 6 1 4 Optional A620 / A620A 1x16 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 4.0 32/0 No Yes 2 2 - 4 Optional Pro 665 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 4.0 (PCIe 5.0 Optional) 36/0 No No 1 6 1 4 Optional Pro 600 1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0 1x4 PCIe 4.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP 28/0 No No 0 0 0 0 Optional

AMD uses the Promontory 21 chips for its 600-series chipsets and continues to do so on the latest 800-series chipsets. The x50 SKUs have historically shared closely similar and sometimes even identical specifications, which has led some enthusiasts to call AMD out for merely slapping a new sticker on the same chipset. In the case of the B650 and B850 chipsets, however, there are some slight differences in terms of features.

For starters, there was non-existent support for PCIe 5.0 on the primary x16 expansion slot on the B650 chipset. On the B850 chipset, however, it's optional, so it'll depend on the motherboard vendor whether it wants to implement the feature. Secondly, PCIe 5.0 support on the M.2 slot was optional for the B650 chipset, but it's mandated for the B850 chipset.

The discontinuation of the B650 chipset doesn't necessarily mean we won't see new B650 motherboards or the end of support from AMD's partners. Depending on existing inventory, motherboard manufacturers could still release more B650 motherboards.