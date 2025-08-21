AMD discontinues B650 chipset to transition to the newer B850 chipset — affordable AM5 motherboards just got a bit pricier

We're seeing the last of budget AMD B650 motherboards.

In tech, the old is often replaced to accommodate the introduction of the new. AMD has confirmed to Tom's Hardware that the chipmaker is effectively discontinuing the B650 chipset. The objective is to facilitate the transition to the new B850 chipset.

"AMD is working with channel partners to transition the B650 chipset to B850, offering improved connectivity and expanded PCIe Gen 5 support. With faster storage, more flexible expansion, and advanced networking capabilities, the B850 chipset provides a future-ready AM5 platform for gamers, creators, and professionals. The transition is already underway, with existing B650 stock at retail being depleted over the coming quarters," an AMD representative told Tom's Hardware.

AMD B850 Specifications

Chipset

Direct Processor PCIe Lanes

NVMe (Plus PCIe GPP, up to)

Usable PCIe Lanes Total / PCIe 5.0 (Up to)

Ryzen Processor Overclocking Enabled

DDR5 Memory Overclocking Enabled (Supports AMD EXPO)

SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (Up to)

SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps (Up to)

SuperSpeed USB 20 Gbps (Up to)

Maximum SATA Ports (Or PCIe® 3.0, up to)

USB 4.0

X870E

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

44/24

Yes

Yes

2

12

2

8

Standard

X870

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

36/24

Yes

Yes

1

6

1

4

Standard

B850

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0

36/4

Yes

Yes

1

6

1

4

Optional

B840

1x16 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 4.0

34/0

No

Yes

2

2

-

4

Optional

X670E

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

44/24

Yes

Yes

2

12

2

8

Optional

X670

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

44/8

Yes

Yes

2

12

2

8

Optional

B650E

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0

1x4 PCIe 5.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

36/24

Yes

Yes

1

6

1

4

Optional

B650

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 4.0 (PCIe 5.0 Optional)

36/0

Yes

Yes

1

6

1

4

Optional

A620 / A620A

1x16 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 4.0

32/0

No

Yes

2

2

-

4

Optional

Pro 665

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 4.0 (PCIe 5.0 Optional)

36/0

No

No

1

6

1

4

Optional

Pro 600

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0

1x4 PCIe 4.0 plus 4x PCIe GPP

28/0

No

No

0

0

0

0

Optional

AMD uses the Promontory 21 chips for its 600-series chipsets and continues to do so on the latest 800-series chipsets. The x50 SKUs have historically shared closely similar and sometimes even identical specifications, which has led some enthusiasts to call AMD out for merely slapping a new sticker on the same chipset. In the case of the B650 and B850 chipsets, however, there are some slight differences in terms of features.

For starters, there was non-existent support for PCIe 5.0 on the primary x16 expansion slot on the B650 chipset. On the B850 chipset, however, it's optional, so it'll depend on the motherboard vendor whether it wants to implement the feature. Secondly, PCIe 5.0 support on the M.2 slot was optional for the B650 chipset, but it's mandated for the B850 chipset.

The discontinuation of the B650 chipset doesn't necessarily mean we won't see new B650 motherboards or the end of support from AMD's partners. Depending on existing inventory, motherboard manufacturers could still release more B650 motherboards.

