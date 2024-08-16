Intel Arrow Lake chipsets reportedly detailed — W890 chipset touted for next-gen Intel Xeon HEDT CPUs

Alleged specifications for Intel’s next-generation chipsets have leaked, showing eight new SKUs. According to the X post by hardware leaker Jayjihn, these are the features of the upcoming 800-series chipsets.

Intel’s Arrow Lake will slot into the LGA1851 socket. Although the next-generation processors will have the exact dimensions as the previous Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chips, they will have 151 more pins, which are physically incompatible with current Intel motherboards. Therefore, Arrow Lake will arrive with a new wave of Intel motherboards.

The Intel 800 series chipset list includes three new consumer desktop chipsets, two laptops, two workstation chipsets, and one enterprise desktop chipset. According to the leaker, there isn’t an H810 SKU for this generation of Intel chips, but we’ll have to wait until launch day to be sure. It would appear that the H870 chipset has replaced the H810 as the entry-level chipset. The H870 chipset has the latest PCIe lanes (24) out of the lot and lacks features such as PCIe and SATA RAID. The chipset doesn’t support a base clock or memory overclocking, either.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chipset H870 B860 Q870 Z890 W880 W890 WM880 HM870 Total High-Speed I/O Lanes (CPU + PCH) 33 (17+16) 45 (21+24) 56 (26+30) 60 (26+34) 60 (26+34) 60 (26+34) 60 (26+34) 60 (26+34) Total PCIE Lanes 24 ~34 ~44 ~48 ~48 ~48 ~48 ~48 Processor TB4/USB4 Ports 1 1 ~2 ~2 ~2 ~2 N/A N/A DMI Gen4 Lanes 4 4 8 8 8 8 8 8 Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes 8 ~14 ~20 ~24 ~24 ~24 ~24 ~24 SATA 3.0 (6G Lanes) 4 4 ~8 ~8 ~8 ~8 ~8 ~8 USB2 Ports 10 12 14 14 14 14 14 14 USB3.2 (20G) Ports 0 ~2 ~4 ~5 ~5 ~5 ~5 ~5 USB3.2 (10G) Ports ~2 ~4 ~8 ~10 ~10 ~10 ~10 ~10 USB3.2 (5G) Ports ~4 ~6 ~10 ~10 ~10 ~10 ~10 ~10 Base Clock Overclocking No No No Yes No Yes No Yes Memory Overclocking No Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Processor PCIe 5.0 Lane Configuration 1x16 1x16 + 1x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 1x16 + 1x4 / 2x8 + 1x4 / 1x8 + 3x4 Processor PCIe 4.0 Lane Configuration N/A N/A 1x4 1x4 1x4 N/A 1x4 1x4 System Memory Channels/DPC 2/1 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 ECC No No No No Yes Yes Yes No Simultaneous Displays Supports 3 4 4 4 4 N/A 4 4 PCIe RAID 0/1/5/10 Support No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Row 17 - Cell 7 Row 17 - Cell 8 SATA RAID 0/1/5/10 Support No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Row 18 - Cell 7 Row 18 - Cell 8 Intel vPro + Standard Manageability No No Yes No Yes Yes Row 19 - Cell 7 Row 19 - Cell 8

As expected, the Z890 chipset will spearhead the 800-series chipset family. It has the most PCIe lanes (48) out of the mainstream 800-series chipsets. Z780 supports CPU and memory overclocking. The flagship chipset also features different PCIe 5.0 configurations, enabling 1x16 + 1x4, 2x8 + 1x4, and 1x8 + 3x4 setups.

Although the leaker has included the W890 chipset in the table, he highlights that it isn't for Arrow Lake. Instead, the W890 chipset is for Intel's next-generation Xeon HEDT platform. Intel currently has the W790 chipset and will introduce a Sapphire Rapids Refresh very soon. Therefore, the W890 chipset will likely have a new socket to house Granite Rapids-X chips. You might also notice that the workstation W890 only has two memory channels. Still, the leaker said these are just preliminary specifications, with the mentioned chipset expected to have four channels in its final form.

These Intel 800-series chipsets will land alongside the Arrow Lake -S processors, but they’re not the only architecture expected to use this series. While we don’t know how many generations they will support, many Intel chipsets typically support two to three generations of chips. For instance, the Intel 600-series chipsets supported 12th Gen Alder Lake, 13th Gen Raptor Lake, and 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh chips.