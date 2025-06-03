Next-gen Intel CPUs break cover - Nova Lake-S/U and LGA 1700 Bartlett Lake-S appear in official docs

An official Intel document has detailed several of Intel's upcoming product lines, as revealed by avid hardware enthusiast InstLatX64 at X. The roadmap outlines a handful of new products, including Nova Lake for desktop (S) and low-power mobile (U), plus the rumored P-core-only Bartlett Lake-S family for LGA 1700 platforms. That being said, given the nature of the document, it's important not to mistake a simple reference for a definitive confirmation.

The document essentially provides an overview of offerings targeted at Intel's Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) platforms for edge computing. It's important to note that a footnote clearly mentions Intel has not classified this roadmap as a POR (Plan Of Record). In industry parlance, Plan Of Record refers to a document that outlines a company's definitive plans and objectives, in this case, upcoming products, over a specific period. Essentially, while an Intel department anticipates these products in the future, they haven't been formally committed to a development schedule.

With that context in mind, the document mentions upcoming Panther Lake mobile processors. These CPUs are slated for High Volume Manufacturing (HVM) later this year, with on-shelf supply by early next year. In fact, Intel showed off several RVP (Reference Validation Platforms) equipped with these processors at Computex. Official die shots show a five-tile layout, though only three of them, the Compute Tile, Platform Controller Tile, and GPU Tile, are projected to be active.

An Intel slide with #NovaLakeU, #NovaLakeS, #WildcatLake, P-Only #BartlettLake

Next on the list is Bartlett Lake. Intel officially launched the hybrid counterpart of these processors at CES this year, primarily targeted at industrial, commercial, and edge applications. All eyes have been focused on the monolithic analogue, rumored to debut with 12P cores/24 threads, and expected to be drop-in replacements for existing 600-series and 700-series LGA 1700 motherboards. Leaks indicate a launch window in Q3 2025, specifically between July and September.

Nova Lake is Intel's next major architecture on desktop, following Arrow Lake, scheduled for a 2026 launch. Preliminary specifications suggest up to 52 hybrid cores for the Nova Lake-S (S: Desktop) family. However, you might need to invest in a new motherboard as these processors are rumored to transition to the LGA1954 platform.

Linux kernel patches alluded to the existence of potential Nova Lake-H (H: High Performance Mobile) variants, but this slide suggests Intel is also developing Nova Lake-U (U: Power Efficient/Low Power) variants as well. It's premature to draw conclusions, but we hope Intel employs the same architecture as Nova Lake, given that Arrow Lake-U (or Core Ultra 200U) is fundamentally a Meteor Lake refresh ported to Intel 3.

