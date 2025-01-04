Seven new PCI IDs have been added to the Linux kernel, depicting upcoming processors from Intel (via Tomasz Gawroński). The image suggests preliminary enablement for Panther Lake, Wildcat Lake, Nova Lake, and Razer Lake CPUs is underway. This leak does not necessarily indicate that all these processors will be released. However, the consistency of family codenames with previous leaks suggests they could see the light of day.

The shared snippet details code allows the Linux kernel to recognize and work with these new CPUs. PCI IDs or Peripheral Component Interconnect IDs are unique codes used to identify devices connected to a system. The listed processors include several shorthands: LNL: Lunar Lake, PTL: Panther Lake, NVL: Nova Lake, WCL: Wildcat Lake, and RZL: Razer Lake. Suffixes appended after the dash depict the market segment or specific features: P: Performance (Mobile), H: Highest performance (Mobile), S: Desktop, M: Thin and lightweight (Mobile).

We have Panther Lake in P and H variants, with varying TDPs, samples of which are reportedly already powered on at eight customers. Previous leaks suggest a low-power U-version as well. Similarly, PTL-H is rumored to offer up to 16 cores and a 12 Xe3-core-based iGPU (Integrated GPU). Next up is Nova Lake, said to be Intel's next major desktop release and expected to launch by 2026-27. Moving on, the suffix-less Wildcat Lake is rumored to succeed current-gen Alder Lake-N and Twin Lake CPUs for mini-PCs and low-power systems.

(Image credit: Kernel Patches via Tomasz Gawroński

Last on the list is the rumored Razer Lake, following Nova Lake in Intel's product stack. RZL-M, likely the successor to Lunar Lake, has been identified, but interestingly, there's no mention of RZL-S for desktop. Since Intel rejected an on-package memory approach for future CPUs, Razer Lake-M might adopt a different strategy. Of course, this list is incomplete, and expect a barrage of changes as final specifications are hammered out.

The CPUs are years away, except for Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake. Panther Lake, fabricated on the bleeding-edge Intel 18A node, will launch this year and may be announced at Computex one year after Lunar Lake.