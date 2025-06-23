Intel's laptop version of its Nova Lake processors will use Panther Lake-HX BGA2540 packaging — will smooth over transition for notebook makers moving to the next generation

Intel's codenamed Nova Lake-HX processors for high-performance notebooks will use the same packaging as the upcoming codenamed Panther Lake HX CPUs for high-end laptops, according to info surfaced by X86 dead&back. This will greatly simplify the transition from one platform to another for PC makers.

Based on multiple cargo descriptions in the NBD database, Intel is shipping various test tools for Nova Lake-HX (NVL-HX) processors, intended for high-performance notebooks, to India. Among the details revealed by the shipments declaration is the 2540-ball BGA packaging (BGA2540), the same packaging used by the Panther Lake-HX CPUs for high-end laptops. The use of this packaging will greatly simplify the transition to the new platform for notebook makers, as they will be able to leverage their existing motherboards for the new CPU, provided that GPU developers maintain the same packaging for their products.

According to NBD data, Intel is shipping a broad range of BGA2540 test tools, including a voltage regulator test tool that is used to electrically connect and test power delivery for BGA-packaged Nova Lake CPUs. Additionally, the company is shipping TA short channel add-in cards used to test various interfaces, such as USB4 and Thunderbolt.

(Image credit: NBD/Tom's Hardware)

One of the interesting aspects of the test units is that they also include references to a 48V power supply. Assuming that this is indeed a Nova Lake HX (it is called NVL HX, not NVL-HX, so it could be a different thing), we are indeed dealing with a 48V Nova Lake-based platform, which is certainly not a consumer notebook.

The presence of 48V power delivery components on what is presumed to be an Intel Nova Lake-HX test board — which is specifically labeled as a '48V EPP PD AIC' — indicates that the platform could be for something other than laptops, which typically operate on 19V-20V input. Instead, this test hardware could be designed for compact, high-performance systems such as Intel NUC Extreme, all-in-one desktop PCs, or embedded edge computing devices, where 48V designs are increasingly used to support higher-performance CPUs and GPUs in constrained form factors.

Intel often repurposes its HX-class mobile processors for small form-factor desktops and workstation-grade machines, such as HP's Z2. These systems benefit from a 48V input because it allows for more efficient power conversion and a cleaner internal design, especially as demands for performance increase.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 'Nova Lake-S' desktop processors are expected to be quite beastly as they feature up to 52 cores —16 high-performance Coyote Cove cores and 36 Arctic Wolf efficiency cores — and support DDR5-8000 memory along with 32 PCIe 5.0 lanes, making them highly capable for both gaming and workstation workloads. The platform features 24 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes (16 for GPUs, 8 for SSDs) and additional chipset lanes (8 PCIe 5.0, 16 PCIe 4.0). It will debut with a new LGA1954 socket, necessitating a full platform upgrade. It remains to be seen what the Nova Lake-HX is set to offer.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.