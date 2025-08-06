Ebuyer reportedly closing its doors — staff at UK’s second biggest PC retailer sent home early, company sued for liquidation

Ebuyer, the U.K.’s second-biggest PC retailer, is reportedly ending its operations. Reports have circulated that its staff were unexpectedly sent home early, and Overclock3D has also confirmed that Urban Logistics Acquisitions 6 Limited, the organization from which Ebuyer leases its premises, filed a Winding Up Petition against it on August 1. This is an application to the courts to have a company that is unable to pay its debts closed and compulsorily liquidated. This is the latest in a series of challenges that the company is facing, after an alleged potential buyer lost interest in the company and canceled negotiations.



The company was founded in 2000 and was owned by The West Retail Group from 2004 until the end of the pandemic in 2023. During this time, Mark Reed and Richard Marsden bought the computer retailer with an eye toward expanding its footprint.



However, it seems that this plan has gone nowhere, with the company now seemingly unable to pay its bills. There is still some hope for Ebuyer if it can find another buyer that will infuse cash into its operations. But if it fails to do so, then it will have no choice but to permanently close its doors, leaving Overclockers UK and Scan UK the primary PC parts retailers in the U.K.



This is the second recent shutdown of a major PC store on the British Islands, with BOX closing last year. These retailers have been hit by the shrinking PC retail market in the U.K., particularly in the online space, after the massive growth said market experienced during the COVID pandemic. As the world opened back up again and many companies started canceling remote work, people have stopped buying computer parts. The global economy has also faced several headwinds: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the continuing trade war between the U.S. and China, and President Trump’s tariffs — adding uncertainty to nearly everything.



BOX has since been revived under new ownership, so there’s still a chance for Ebuyer to survive and continue operations. But unless it solves its cash problems and pays off its debts soon, it will likely be the end of this 25-year-old retailer.

