Trump promises new semiconductor tariffs — “We want them made in the United States,” says U.S. President

Will the U.S. consumer have to pay more for foreign-made chips?

Trump
President Donald Trump has revealed that he will announce new tariffs on semiconductors next week. The U.S. President said during a CNBC interview, “We’re going to be announcing on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States.”

This is likely to be bad news for Taiwan, which is home to TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer. The White House has currently imposed a 20% tariff on Taiwanese goods, which is down from the initial 32% Trump announced as part of his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. However, many tech companies, including U.S.-based HP and Dell, oppose Washington’s plans to put tariffs on chips, saying it’s bad for business.

  • vanadiel007
    It will take years to establish production facilities in the USA.
    By then the administration will have changed and likely the tariff situation.

    I don't think many companies are interested in moving production here, and the ones that do likely have different reasons to do so...
  • hotaru251
    yes.
    a million times yes.

    this isnt even a question. The fool doesn't udnerstand (and doesn't care) how long it takes to start up factories and stuff for this stuff and then the time until they actual pushing product.

    even if started today you are going to pay more...and as we have learned via covid: prices don't go back down.

    heck yrs ago TSMC literally stated if they made stuff in USA they would be paying more than normal rates.

    vanadiel007 said:
    I don't think many companies are interested in moving production here
    especially given how volatile its getting day by day.
