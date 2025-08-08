MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Trump's 100% chip tariffs will likely hurt smaller manufacturers, as major companies court exemptions

Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC might be safe from steep tariffs, though smaller manufacturers may be vulnerable.

Following the announcement from President Donald Trump that he would seek 100% tariffs on foreign-made chips, there were serious concerns about how this would affect the wide range of industries that use them. With limited information from the White House about when these tariffs would come into effect or how they might be applied, there were early-morning stock market swings as companies and investors tried to make sense of how this might affect global chip supply in the future.

While some companies will be forced to sell more expensive products to American people and businesses, many of the major global chip manufacturers appear to be largely unaffected.

